Bluegrass raising money and helping on the ground in flood-ravaged states

Even though much of the bluegrass world was concentrated on the various IBMA activities in Raleigh over last week, the humanitarian crisis in western North Carolina, east Tennessee, western Virginia, and western Georgia has been on everyone’s mind since Hurricane Helene dumped feet of rain on the region.

These are parts of the US accustomed to being somewhat ignored by the wider culture, but as the degree of devastation begins to reach into the consciousness of the nation as a whole, desires to help in some way are rising up most everywhere. And as these are areas where a great deal of our bluegrass artist and business communities reside, other members of the bluegrass industry are keen to offer assistance. The same is true of the large circle of bluegrass lovers, all over the world.

Both Pinecastle Records and Mountain Home Music Company are located in or near Asheville, NC, where the convergence of the French Broad and Swannanoa Rivers flooding over their banks at record levels has left many thousands without power or water, and some towns and neighborhoods completely destroyed. This area is also home to bluegrass acts Balsam Range, Steep Canyon Rangers, Unspoken Tradition, Darren Nicholson Band, Songs From The Road Band, The Asheville Mountain Boys, and many others. Expand that circle out by 100 miles and you’ll find dozens more professional artists, and many more part time performers as well.

Fortunately in the wake of disaster, the people of these mountain districts are a hardy lot, with a culture of helping each other out in times of need. So even before FEMA and other government assistance could get to the scene, neighbors were using their own tractors and earth moving gear to push trees out of the roads, and make attempts to reach those likely stranded by mud and earth slides. Private helicopter owners have already been active for several days both ferrying food, water, and medicine in, and rescuing people whose mountainside homes are inaccessible any other way.

We’ve spoken to a number of a number of people in or near Asheville, and they report that everyone who can is helping any way they can. One person responded that it’s, “All hands on deck.” Every restaurant that isn’t leveled is involved in food distribution, as is every local relief organization. There are many distribution spots set up where people can get food and water, but the rebuilding that stands before them is a monuments task.

The International Bluegrass Music Association is doing what they can through their IBMA Trust Fund, whose sole purpose is to assist members of the professional bluegrass community in times of financial need. That need will be great, we feel certain, and with that in mind, the organization is hosting a free live stream concert tonight at 8:00 p.m. (EST) on Facebook Live. The show will be simulcast from Donna Ulisse’s farm property just outside Nashville, and will feature music and appearances from Donna and Ricky Stanley, Becky Buller, Danny Roberts, Jaelee Roberts, Ronnie McCoury, Rhonda Vincent, Larry Stephenson, and many others.

Throughout this quick-response concert viewers will be encouraged to make donations to the Trust Fund to build up reserves for the many requests for assistance that will be coming in. Even small gifts will be a big help if a good many folks pitch in, and you don’t have to wait for tonight’s live stream to contribute.

The Darren Nicholson Band is just one example of artists at work to help their neighbors. Darren is out cutting and moving trees, and distributing supplies in in Haywood County, NC. Fiddler Aynsley Porchak is distributing supplies in Unicoi, TN, and guitarist Avery Welter is a first responder involved with search and rescue. Bass player Kevin Sluder is distributing water and fuel.

To help them help, Nicholson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help them obtain and deliver needed supplies. They would appreciate your support of their direct efforts.

Darren shared a few words about what he is doing.

“This is an extremely stressful and traumatic time for so many in our region. For those of us who can, let’s get into action!

We did this in 2021 with hurricane Fred. We were able to deliver over $14,000 worth of groceries and supplies through our campaign.

Folks outside of our area are asking how they can help now…well this is one way. We will personally purchase and deliver groceries and necessities. I’ve already spoken at length with the manager of Sav-Mor Foods in Canton, and we will be working with them to make this happen. Let’s be of service!

We will deliver to Haywood and Buncombe Counties. Unfortunately, in times of crisis, there are lots of scams, so I just want to create an opportunity for people to use us and make sure of where their funds and energy are going.

When a catastrophe occurs, it’s the human response to go in to fight or flight mode. These kind of situations can bring out the absolute worst in people, and it can also bring out the very best in people. Those good qualities are the solution. So I would encourage everyone, myself included, to have a little more grace, kindness, and patience as we work through this. We are all emotional and weary.

I’m just looking at this as an opportunity to be a part of something that is so much bigger than me. The bluegrass community, Western North Carolina, and friends around the world have given me so much over my lifetime. Here’s an opportunity to carry that forward and to be of service to others.”

GangstaGrass is also holding a benefit concert tomorrow night in Durham, NC. The online ticketing also allows those who can’t make the show to simply make a donation to benefit Red Cross relief efforts.

Certainly, a number of bands and artists are performing similar services, and we’ll be happy to include you in this article if you reach out to us online.

The Asheville region has been particularly hard hit. Power is not expected to be restored until this weekend, and water service is likely weeks away. There has been no word on when schools may reopen, and a large percentage of the population is unable to work owing either to road closures or damage to their places of employment. It is a truly dire situation.

Local media has done a good job suggesting how people at some distance can best help. Blue Ridge Public Radio has put together a comprehensive list of where financial donations can be of immediate assistance, as has the Citizen Times.

Many churches in the southeast are also taking donations for providing help, so check with yours to see if they are involved.

If anyone in the bluegrass community is in need of assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the IBMA Trust Fund. They are answering requests as quickly as they can.