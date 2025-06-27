Bluegrass on the Snake – new festival in Idaho

Folks in southeastern Idaho will have their own bluegrass festival this September, when Bluegrass on the Snake kicks off in Jefferson County. It will be held September 5-7 at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds.

The festival is the brainchild of Teresa and Monte Mortensen of the Mountain Strings Bluegrass Band. The two have been discussing creating such an event for some time, and last year put on a free, one day show to test the waters. When more than 500 people turned up for the bluegrass, they felt like they had their proof on concept, and got things in motion for a three-day ticketed festival in 2025.

Teresa tells us that their part of the state is starving for an event like this. The closest weekend bluegrass festival is the Targhee Bluegrass Festival in Wyoming, which is over an hour away. So they scheduled their first weekend fest for a month later, and by using local and regional acts, they can keep the weekend pass at just $40.

Scheduled to perform throughout the weekend are Kentucky Sky, Mountain Strings, Music Bachs, Dusty Mill Band, Fiddle Express, Basin and Grange, Montana Standard, Winterwood, and Dry Buck.

Dry camping will be available for an additional $45, and generators will be permitted with some time restrictions. A number of food trucks will be available on site.

The Mortensesn are currently seeking sponsors and benefactors to help them bring in some bigger name bands next year and beyond, and hope that folks in southeastern Idaho will support Bluegrass on the Snake, as well as fans from Wyoming and Montana as well.

Full details can be found online.

Best of luck to Bluegrass on the Snake!