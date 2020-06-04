Bluegrass On The Rim goes virtual next weekend

For the past six years, the campus of Jacksonville State University has been the home of an annual June festival called Bluegrass On The Rim. It was popular with students and residents in Jacksonville, AL where everyone could congregate outdoors at their Canyon Center along the Little River.

Organizers at the school have decided not to invite folks to attend this year owing to contagion concerns, but with access to professional equipment and trained operators within the faculty and staff, Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy says that this year they will offer the show online.

“Nothing is better than to sit under a summer sky, with family and friends, near the river and with bluegrass in the air. Since that’s not happening, we lined up some VIRTUAL Grass. With our truly awesome talent, high definition video, multi-channel recording, and some funny stuff, we hope it will be the next best thing to being there!”

So on Saturday (June 13) everyone is invited to join them via Facebook Live any enjoy live music from the artists initially booked for the event. On tap will be Foggy Hollow, Megan Mullins, and Valley Road. No fees will be charged to watch online, but they are requesting donations to benefit environmental education.

This year’s scheduled MC says that the virtual show is a perfect compromise for this year.

“We hope that folks will take the time to relax and sit down behind their favorite screens for some good old fashion summer fun. Bluegrass on the Rim is a great tradition, and I’m so glad it won’t be lost in 2020.”

You can find some additional details on their Facebook event page. The show begins at 5:00 p.m. on the 13th.