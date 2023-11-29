Bluegrass nominees for Australia’s Golden Guitar awards

The nominees have been announced for the 2024 Golden Guitar Awards, Australia’s biggest celebration of country and bluegrass music. These mark the 52nd presentation of these awards, with winners named during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January 2024. The awards and the festival are held with support from the Tamworth Regional Council and the Country Music Association of Australia.

Australia, and New Zealand, have a thriving country and bluegrass music scene, culminating each year at the Tamworth festival. With seasons opposite down under as compared to the US and Europe, January is a beautiful of year in New South Wales, where Tamworth is located.

The nominees for Bluegrass Recording of the Year for 2024 are:

Big Ole Feelings – Gareth Leach & Davidson Brothers

If You’d Have Told Me – Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers

Old Pickup Line – Wicker Suite

The One in Lonesome – Angus Gill

Waiting on a Train – TC Cassidy & Angus Gill

You can hear all five in the YouTube playlist below.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!