Bluegrass Nights at The Ryman returns this week

One of Nashville’s favorite concert series returns this week to the historic Ryman Auditorium downtown.

Bluegrass Nights at The Ryman starts this Thursday, June 23, and runs each Thursday evening through the end of July. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., getting everyone home at a respectable hour, with a special pre-show concert outdoors on the plaza kicking off at 6:00.

Much of corporate Nashville is involved as well, with sponsorship for Bluegrass Nights coming from Springer Mountain Farms Fresh Chicken, WSM Radio, and Farm Bureau Insurance.

The significance of bluegrass music in this vaunted venue isn’t lost on many fans of the music. It was here in 1945 that Earl Scruggs’ banjo playing was first widely exposed, performing with Bill Monroe & The Blue Grass Boys on WSM. Most bluegrass historians regard this moment as the birth of bluegrass music, as all of the elements we now know as markers of the style were present in the band.

This year The Ryman is also celebrating its 130th anniversary as a music hall. What was initially built as a Union Gospel Tabernacle church by Thomas Ryman was converted in 1892 into the Ryman Auditorium. Since that time it has served as the home of the Grand Ole Opry, and as a general use concert hall that has presented every sort of music imaginable.

This week’s show features The Del McCoury Band, a perfect way to launch the 2022 Bluegrass Nights series.

Other shows on the schedule include:

June 23 – The Del McCoury Band

June 30 – Dan Tyminski, with Hawktail on the Plaza

July 7 – Earls of Leiceister, with East Nash Grass on the Plaza

July 14 – Dailey & Vincent

July 21 – The Steeldrivers, with Troubadour Blue on the Plaza

July 28 – Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Advance tickets for all the shows can be purchased online. Tickets are not required for the pre-show concerts just outside the entrance to the theater.