Bluegrass Nashville presents Bluegrass on 3rd

Bluegrass Nashville, a new web site offering information on bluegrass events in the city for both locals and visitors, has launched an interesting new concert series to show off the many talented bluegrass artists living in Music City.

This initiative is the brainchild of Jeff Burke, who operated a web site to promote area bluegrass when he lived in Chicago, and has launched Bluegrass Nashville since moving south.

Together with the popular nightspot 3rd and Lindsley, they are promoting a series of Thursday afternoon performances at the club this summer, billed as Bluegrass on 3rd. Perfect for tourists staying in Nashville, and for any residents with an afternoon off, these shows are scheduled from 12:30-2:30 p.m. You can stop in for lunch, and stay to see top artists like Sister Sadie, Appalachian Road Show, or The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

The Thursday afternoon shows offer fans a unique mid-week opportunity to hear some great music, at a time when artists and clubs are typically idle. Win win!

Scheduled on Thursdays for the rest of the summer are:

July 3 – Sister Sadie

July 10 – Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

July 17 – The Tim O’Brien Band

July 24 – Wyatt Ellis

July 31 – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

August 7 – Tray Wellington

August 14 – Appalachian Road Show

August 21 – Shelby Means

August 28 – Brenna MacMillan with Kyle Tuttle & Lindsay Lou

Burke tells us that he is just starting to build a complete calendar of Nashville bluegrass events for the web site, but invites everyone to visit them on Facebook, where he posts a list of shows each weekend.

Full details, including ticket purchases for Bluegrass on 3rd, can be found at Bluegrass Nashville.