Bluegrass Musicians for Autism Awareness concert launches in Ohio

The Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle, OH will be the site for a new bluegrass happening this summer, whose name explains its inspiration and purpose.

The Bluegrass Musicians for Autism Awareness concert will be held this year as a one day event on August 26, the brainchild of Evan Dickerson of the Evan Dickerson Bluegrass Talk Show podcast, and his father, Wayne.

Evan is a young bluegrass entrepreneur, a singer, songwriter, recording artist, and now show producer as well. He is a shining example of how much people on the autism spectrum can accomplish when given the space and the assistance they need, and has served as an inspiration to many through his eight years running the Bluegrass Talk Show.

For this initial concert in August, he and Wayne have booked Hammertowne, Rick Faris, Kim Robins, and Echo Valley as headliners, along with another eight regionals bands for an all-day bluegrass show running from noon until 10:00 p.m. Evan will also perform music from his upcoming CD with Hammertowne on the show.

Evan tells us that part of the motivation for creating this new event comes from Darrell Adkins, who until recently ran the MACC festival in Ohio.

“Back in November 2019, at a Sideline show somewhere in Columbus, Ohio, I had a chance to meet the promoter who ran the Musicians Against Childhood Cancer for many years, and I remember giving him one of my business cards and saying hello to him. He was one of the people who inspired me to start the Bluegrass Musicians for Autism Awareness.”

Plans are to use the proceeds from this show, which they hope to eventually expand into a full weekend festival, to make a donation to a prominent autism association. Those details are still being arranged at this time.

Tickets for the Bluegrass Musicians for Autism Awareness concert start at $25, and camp sites with hookups are offered for $70, $30 without.

A Facebook event has been set up where ongoing details will be posted leading up to the show on August 26.

Good luck Evan and Wayne!