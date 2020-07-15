Bluegrass Music TV wins Telly Award

Skip to content
Bluegrass Music TV, the video distribution and promotional arm of 615 Hideaway Entertainment in Nashville, has picked up a Telly Award in the Social Media Live Event category.
The award was given for their two-hour video, broadcast live on Facebook, called
. It featured live, acoustic performances and discussion with a number of prominent Nashville artists from that era, including T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Lulu Roman, and several others. Hats Off To The ’80s & ’90s – The Music Continues
The service is run by Sammy Passamano III, son of Sam Passamano who runs Rural Rhythm Records. For many years Sammy worked at the label, before branching out and starting the 615 Hideaway video studio and record label. Bluegrass Music TV not only promotes music videos online, but to social media, and maintains a chart for the ones most seen on Facebook.
He says that BGMTV seemed like a natural extension of what they were already doing.
“We needed a place to promote the music and the videos coming out on The 615 Hideaway Records label. My family has been in the bluegrass genre for years now, so we understand that working together with other artists and labels to have a place to promote the music would work well.
We started two live talk shows with Michelle Lee and Ronnie Reno, and both have won the IBMA Bluegrass Broadcaster of the Year award.”
The 615 Hideway Records label has recently produced new projects for The Crowe Brothers, Nick Chandler & Delivered, and Audie Blaylock and Redline.
You can watch the award-winning program below.
Congratulations to Sammy and everyone at Bluegrass Music TV!
