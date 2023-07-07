Bluegrass Music – new single from Kentucky Just Us

From family pickers Kentucky Just Us comes a new song by Tim Raybon that celebrates The Osborne Brothers and all the great music they have left us with.

Titled simply Bluegrass Music, it’s beautifully sung by Jesse Meador, banjo player with the band. If that name sounds familiar, yes… Jesse is the younger brother of John Meador of Authentic Unlimited. Kentucky Just Us is the group he grew up in, his family as well, and kid brother seems to be headed for similar success in bluegrass with his clear tenor voice and awed-winning banjos skills.

The band is completed by Jesse’s half sister and brother, Kacey O’Neal on fiddle and Caleb O’Neal on mandolin, with mom, Shelane O’Neal, on bass. Dad, Terry O’Neal, manages the group, drives the bus, and handles publicity.

Raybon said that this one, which tells the story of Sonny and Bobby’s career in bluegrass, was meant for these folks right from the start.

“When I wrote Bluegrass Music, I had Kentucky Just Us in mind, as they remind me so much of the Osborne Brothers. With the high harmonies and banjo driven sound this song really embodies the tradition of bluegrass being passed to another generation. I was elated that Kentucky Just Us recorded this song.”

Have a listen…

Bluegrass Music from Kentucky Just Us is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.