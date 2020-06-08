Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopens June 17

More good bluegrass news while we see re-openings across the country as the COVID-19 shutdowns are being relaxed.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has announced that they will begin accepting visitors again on June 17 to their facility in Owensboro, KY. Additional cleaning and social distancing policies will be in effect, but the staff is eager to welcome bluegrass lovers to the Museum once again.

Hall of Fame Executive Director, Chris Joslin, says that they will continue to allow web site visitors to view their virtual tours online, but tells us that there is nothing like being there in yourself.

“Many have accessed the virtual tour videos we created during the shut-down providing an overview of each exhibit area, as well as a behind the scenes look at our theater and production areas. Now visitors can experience the Hall of Fame in person again. There is an energy and joy around bluegrass music that is undeniable, and the fact that this vibrant art form is rooted in Kentucky’s culture, history, and heritage is something we are very proud of. What Bill Monroe created is now enjoyed around the world, and Owensboro, Kentucky is at the headwaters of this uniquely American genre of music.”

With an eye towards visitor safety, and in keeping with Kentucky’s Healthy at Work guidelines, the Museum will be open with limited hours of operation, and with health precautions in mind. Staff will wear masks and have their temperature checked daily, and guests are strongly encouraged to maintain social distancing while in the building. Masks for visitors will be encouraged, but not required.

Joslin notes several policies in effect to protect both staff and guests.

“Some very important changes and adjustments have been made to ensure the safety and health of both museum visitors and museum staff. Following State guidelines and consulting the health department, we are taking proper measures to promote the health and safety of everyone in our facility. The details are posted on our website, our social media platforms, and within our building.”

Starting on June 17, The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Further details can be found on their Reopening Policies page online.