Bluegrass Mix Volume 2 – Hillbilly Fever

A follow-up to their descriptive debut, Bluegrass Mix Volume 1, the six piece band that calls themselves HillBilly Fever stakes their claim to authenticity courtesy of covers of a number of classics, some of which are traditional and others which are written by such varied forebears as Bob Dylan, Roy Acuff, and Bill Monroe. And while the new album also includes a pair of compositions by HillBilly Fever’s primary vocalist and guitarist, Tucker McCandless, the transition from tune to tune is seamless, making for an ideal example of the band’s decided devotion to the origins of bluegrass and a true homage to its heritage.

The group — which consists of McCandless, banjo picker Mark Krider, dobro player and vocalist Randy Pasley, guitarist and vocalist Hudson Bosworth, Billy Parker on mandolin and vocals, and bassist Matthew Norton — belies any of the satirical implications implied by their handle by showing due reverence to their sources. As a result, there’s a certain consistency to the sound, allowing for a smooth segue from one track to another. Most of the music comes across as both upbeat and expressive, an approach that applies to a soulful standard such as Rain and Snow, the heartbreak and sadness shared in the descriptively-titled original, Blue and Broken Hearted, a celebratory Acuff instrumental titled Steel Guitar Blues, and a perky take on Dylan’s Walking Down the Line. That vibrant, visceral vibe translates throughout, with a thoughtful cover of Wayfaring Stranger being the only offering that breaks an otherwise merry mood.

Consequently, those in search of actual authenticity ought to find Bluegrass Mix Volume 2 to be just like its predecessor in that it’s an ideal example of the way old school instincts can make an exacting impression on the contemporary landscape. Unlike some outfits that claim a fealty to the form but tamper with the template, HillBilly Fever remain respectful while emulating the music as it was originally imagined.

With that in mind, the sound shared by HillBilly Fever never fails to come across as consistently contagious. It’s proof that the fever still burns.