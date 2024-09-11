Bluegrass Mix Volume 1 – HillBilly Fever

Since the release of their last album, Lonesome, in 2022, a few things have shifted for Texas based HillBilly Fever. For one, the lineup has completely changed, with the exception of banjoist Mark Krider and dobro player Randy Pasley. As a result, the musicianship and vocals have reached a much higher level. What hasn’t changed is the band’s commitment to straight ahead traditional bluegrass stylings. Bluegrass Mix Volume 1 is HillBilly Fever’s tip of the hat to generational leaders of the genre.

The project opens with Redwood Hill, a Gordon Lightfoot song which was popularized in bluegrass by The Country Gentlemen. The vocal harmonies are noticeably stronger than what was heard on HillBilly Fever’s previous releases. Tucker McCandless handles the lead vocals and rhythm guitar on this track along with Krider on banjo, Pasley on dobro and vocals, Hudson Bosworth on lead guitar and vocals, Billy Parker on mandolin, and Alan Tompkins on bass.

The following track, Cry Cry Darlin’, is performed in the vein of the rendition that Bill Monroe recorded in May 1957. The overdubbed triple fiddles by guest Nicholas Conventry, along with the powerful lead singing of McCandless, are the highlights of this performance.

Just Ain’t recorded by Flatt & Scruggs in May 1961, features bassist Alan Tompkins on lead vocals. This song fits his low baritone voice perfectly. This track also does a wonderful job of showcasing the band’s instrumentalism.

Another track where the band truly shines is Sledd Ridin’’ penned by Sonny Osborne and Dale Sledd. As a tune of this nature should, Mark Krider’s solid banjo picking carries this performance. Nonetheless, each of the instrumentalists bring great contributions to this piece.

Pallet On The Floor features mandolinist Billy Parker on lead vocals. Though its swing feel makes for a bit of a contrast to the other selections on the recording, it’s still a great performance, again with a nod to The Country Gentlemen. The instrumental solos by Parker and the other members bring an exciting edge to this song.

The true standout of this entire album is The Gray In Your Hair. Written and originally recorded by the late Dave Evans, this song is the best display of Tucker McCandless’ strong vocal ability. Channeling Evans on both a stylistic and emotional level, McCandless delivers a performance that’ll surely bring goosebumps to the listener.

Bluegrass Mix Volume 1 is without question HillBilly Fever’s best release to date. Each of the songs pay tribute to the band’s heroes and influences, and does them honor in the process. With strong vocal harmonies and solid instrumental work, this configuration of HillBilly Fever is one that will hopefully continue to flourish and bring more of their traditional sound to the table.