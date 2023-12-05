Bluegrass master classes at Graves Mountain after Christmas

The Blue Ridge Center for Music and the Creative Arts will be offering Bluegrass Master Classes in Excellence at the Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, VA. These classes are for junior high and high school students in central Virginia, and will run December 29-30 at Graves Mountain, with all costs for the workshops covered by the Center.

Only two students will be accepted for each instrument (banjo, bass, mandolin, and fiddle), plus slots for singing and songwriting, and photography.

All bluegrass musicians in the region with demonstrated skills are urged to consider applying for these limited places to study in an intensive environment with:

Valerie Smith –Songwriting and vocals

Joe Zauner –Banjo

Doug Marshall –Bass

Jack Dunlap – Mandolin

TBD – Fiddle

Eric Franklin – Photography

Master classes will run concurrently on the two days, and all faculty members are experienced bluegrass artists.

The weekend will conclude with a live performance on Saturday evening.

Applications can be placed online, and further details are also available on the Graves Mountain web site.

The Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges has been the site for many years of an annual bluegrass festival. They also host bluegrass jams during the warmer seasons, and pickin’ at the lodges as well.