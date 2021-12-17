Bluegrass Jingle Bells from the Cotton Pickin’ Kids

The Cotton Pickin’ Kids, i.e., the Cipollari family from Cullman, AL, have released a number of videos this month with songs from their latest album, A Dixie Christmas.

The Kids range in age from 11 to 19, and have built a sizable following on social media, with videos reaching several million people online. Savio Cipollari is the oldest, and he plays mandolin. Other picking’ siblings include Therese on fiddle, Cecilia on guitar, Rosalinda on fiddle, Gianluca in on banjo, and the youngest, Giovanni, plays reso-guitar.

A Dixie Christmas includes their arrangements of 9 holiday favorites, played and sung by the Cipollari family, with dad, Fabio, on bass.

Here’s their video for Jingle Bells, all grassed up for Christmas, following a swinging introduction that recalls The Andrews Sisters from the 1940s.

The complete track listing for A Dixie Christmas includes:

Carol of the Bells

Jingle Bells

Silent Night

O Come O Come Emanuel

Angels we Have Heard on High

Away in a Manger

Snowman

A Soldier’s Christmas

Christmas in Dixie

The album is available now from popular download and streaming sites online, or directly from the Cotton Pickin’ Kids web site.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass music we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.