Bluegrass Jamboree in Pine Mountain, AL

While we all enjoy the big festivals and indoor concerts where we can see our favorite touring artists, sometimes the best fun is to be had at local bluegrass association meets, or small town market events like the monthly get together in Pine Mountain, AL. They call it the Bluegrass Jamboree and Trade Day, and folks from all over this rural part of central Alabama come out to hear some music, see friends and neighbors, and both buy and sell wares they have grown or created themselves.

This is where pickers and singers can get their feet wet performing on stage, and figure out how to behave in a band setting, especially younger musicians. In Pine Mountain they usually have a band or two up to play, and they invite all and sundry up for an open mic where no one judges and everyone is supportive. It’s great fun for all with a pot luck dinner and concessions of every type. There is no charge to enjoy the Jamboree, and proceeds from concessions are donated to the bands that perform, and to the region’s community center.

Many thanks to Kristin Yarbrough who shared this set of images from the August 2022 Jamboree. She did a wonderful job capturing this little slice of Americana, which is also an important part of the way bluegrass and old time music are preserved and transmitted, even in the modern world.

She explained a bit about herself and her motivation for shooting at the Jamboree.

“I’ve been a fan of music and photography, and music photography, since I was a teenager who got to photograph and write about rock shows for my high school paper. I had almost no exposure to bluegrass before moving to the South and started going to our Jamborees. And of course, live music is magical, and I saw that the festival deserved a bigger audience. So I started photographing the events and writing for our local paper to get the word out.”

  • Taking it all in at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Special guest Terry Tibbs at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • ennifer shares her baked treats at a special Trade Day during Bluegrass Jamboree at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Damion Kidd, Mike Broadway, Allen Tolbert, and Mike Clements jamming at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Kellyn and Blake at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Allen Tolbert and Freddy Clowdus share the stage at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Introducing the next generation to great music – featuring baby Archie - at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Pat offered his fresh purple hull crowder peas at Trade Day during Bluegrass Jamboree at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Another Town’s Damion Kidd on dobro and Stacy Richardson on mandolin at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Kim’s Auburn Autumn wreath framed her during Trade Day at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Tiffany and Coone reminisce about their days as neighbors years ago at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Mickey Dooley, special guest Emily Tibbs, and Allen Tolbert share a laugh at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Jeff and Raylynn sang beautifully during open stage, accompanied by Kerry Franklin on guitar at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Good eats at the pot luck at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Another Town’s Stacy Richardson and Adam Duke at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Monica & Kevin offer their handmade goat milk soap at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Ed Stacey, Mike Bullard, and Gary Waldrep jam at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Pine Mountain Bluegrass Band’s Ken Bearden, Mickey Dooley, and Allen Tolbert at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Paige offers her handmade cotton candy for just $1 during Bluegrass Jamboree at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Another Town’s Russell Rollo on bass and Adam Duke on guitar at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Bill Riddle (with arms raised) enjoys the show from the front row at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Aaron Garvich and Sam Battles on the open stage at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Tim Burns, Freddy Clowdus and Sharon Camp jamming on stage at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Mike Broadway performs emergency banjo surgery at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Kim’s rooster found a new home during a special Trade Day at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Another Town’s Damion Kidd on dobro at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Good friends and good food at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Ed Stacey on banjo (in the plaid shirt) and Mike Bullard on mandolin at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • The enthusiastic and talented Albie and Joseph Gornik perform with Pine Mountain Bluegrass Band at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Pine Mountain Bluegrass Band’s Kerry Franklin and Mickey Dooley at the August '22 Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Kristin Yarbrough
  • Another Town headlines Pine Mountain Bluegrass Jamboree, August 27, 2022, with Adam Duke on guitar, Anthony Bailey on banjo, Russell Rollo on bass - photo by Kristin Yarbrough

