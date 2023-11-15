Bluegrass Island band competition in 2024

The Bluegrass Island Music Festival is partnering with Mountain Fever Records and Bluegrass RoadTrip to host a band competition during their October 2024 event. Winners will receive booking on the 2025 festival, studio time at Mountain Fever, and advertising from Bluegrass RoadTrip.

All bluegrass and Americana bands are invited to submit a video for consideration. A panel of bluegrass professionals will winnow down the applicants to eight finalists, who will compete on Thursday during the 2024 festival. After this first round of competition, the judges will choose three finalists who then go head-to-head for the main prize.

Winners will be chosen on a points system based on song selection, vocals, musicianship, and stage presence.

The winning band will receive:

2025 Bluegrass Island Music Festival guaranteed booking worth $2500, plus up to three rooms lodging

Studio time at Mountain Fever Records

One year advertising and event booking with Bluegrass RoadTrip

Complimentary 2024 three-day general admission pass to the festival for each band member who performs in the competition

Band name listed on the Bluegrass Island Music Festival competition page online

Winning band will be introduced by Rhonda Vincent and will perform one song on the main stage

Bluegrass Island shared the following about creating a video submission:

You will be required to submit a video entry beginning with something like this: We are name of band from state and this is our entry for the 2024 Bluegrass Island Music Festival Band Competition. Be as creative as you like, but we want you to include your band name, where you are from, and mention us too!

Obviously, the band should also perform some music live on the video.

The entry rules aren’t clear about how to submit the video, but bands interested in being involved can contact them by email, or call Band Competition Coordinator Ami Ricci at 919-333-9647.

The 2024 Bluegrass Island Music Festival is scheduled to run from October 17-19 in Manteo, NC, on North Carolina’s beautiful Outer Banks. The festival boasts a stage overlooking the water, and performances by top acts like Infamous Stringdusters, Rhonda Vincent, Shadowgrass, Henhouse Prowlers, East Nash Grass, Appalachian Road Show, and Authentic Unlimited.

See full details online.