Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge coming after Easter

Bluegrass recording artist and impresario Lorraine Jordan will have yet another feather in her cap in a couple of weeks. On top of her popular touring band, Carolina Road, her Coffee House and music hall in Garner, NC, and her Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies festival in east Tennessee, Jordan has a new event coming up later this month.

Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge will be held in Kingsport, TN, April 14-15, a nice kickoff to the festival season in Tenessee’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. Even though weather is lovely today, the worry of cool temperatures and rain are obviated by hosting everything under one roof at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Hotel, managed by Marriott.

Scheduled to perform are Lonesome River Band, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Alex Leach Band, Deeper Shade of Blue, Amanda Cook, and, of course, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road. Lorraine has also put together instrument workshops for Saturday afternoon and evening, and a jam room which will be open all weekend.

Music begins on Friday afternoon, April 14 at 3:30 p.m., running until 11:00 p.m., and again on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

As is common for indoor events like this, Marriott is offering special rates for those attending the festival, and those rates expire at the end of today. A number of other hotels are available within an easy drive of the Meadowview.

Full details are available online.