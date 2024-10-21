Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland – photo © Emma McCoury Photography

Fiddle heroes and close friends Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland have released another track from their upcoming twin fiddle project. This time they call on one of the finest fiddlers to ever draw a bow, Kenny Baker, for a tune that has challenged bowsters for nearly two generations, Bluegrass in the Backwoods.

With its instantly recognizable introduction, this four part tune first appeared on Baker’s 1976 Frost on the Pumpkin album, and it has fascinated fiddlers ever since.

Carter says that this has been near the top of his list for some time.

“Kenny Baker was one of the pioneers of bluegrass fiddling, and has been a huge influence on both mine and Michael’s playing styles. I’ve loved Bluegrass in the Backwoods ever since I first heard it as a teenager.”

Jason and Michael not only perform this difficult number, they kick it off in perfect harmony. You may have heard people twin this tune before, but not like this!

Cleveland agrees, describing how much fun they had cutting this track.

“It’s a challenging tune to play, and I’ve often wondered how it would sound with twin fiddles. One of the highlights for me is the trade-off section where Jason and I get to jam over the third and fourth parts of the tune. Casey Campbell (mandolin), Alan Bartram (bass), Cody Kilby (guitar), and Cory Walker (banjo) absolutely crushed it. I couldn’t be happier with how our arrangement turned out—it’s such a blast, with everyone taking blistering solos.

It’s hard to play this song without thinking of Kenny Baker, and I often imagine a big jam session in the field at Bean Blossom, with someone like Joe Greene or Bobby Hicks playing harmony.”

It’s might powerful! Have a listen…

Bluegrass in the Backwoods by Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland is available now on Fiddleman Records from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.