Bluegrass in La Roche: a weekend of music, community, and unforgettable moments

Maddie Denton and Harry Clark at the 2024 Bluegrass in La Roche – photo © Emmanuel Marin

This report on the long-running Bluegrass in La Roche festival is a contribution from Angelika Torrie in Switzerland. She is a Board member of both the European Bluegrass Music Association and the Swiss Bluegrass Music Association, and a Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming teacher. Photos are from Emmanuel Marin.

The Bluegrass in La Roche Festival took place from July 31 to August 4, 2024, celebrating its 19th edition, and once again drew thousands of bluegrass enthusiasts from the region, from France, Europe, and around the world. Set against the stunning French Alps, La Roche-sur-Foron provides the perfect backdrop for a festival known not only for its top-tier music but also for its unique sense of community. As always, the event lived up to its promise of showcasing “The Best of Bluegrass in Europe.”

The Atmosphere

From start to finish, the festival showcased the unifying power of music. The area in front of the stage was packed, especially during the evening concerts, with excited people—families, friends, old acquaintances, and new ones—all sharing a common passion: bluegrass music. It was hard to find anyone without a smile as the bands gave their all on stage.

While I couldn’t be everywhere at once, I made a point to randomly explore the Festival Off, the lively street festival in the charming town of La Roche. Throughout Wednesday evening and during lunchtime on Thursday and Friday, various cafés and bistros hosted bands, with performances by both European and American musicians. The spontaneous jam sessions added to the vibrant atmosphere, popping up in front of the church, the bakery, and every other suitable corner. It was a musical experience like no other!

Musical Highlights

Music was, of course, at the heart of the event. Over the four days, 35 acts performed 45 concerts. The bands and musicians came from 10 European countries as well as the US, showcasing the diversity and global reach of bluegrass. With this impressive lineup, the stage was always bustling with activity.

Though space is limited, a few highlights stand out. The sheer wealth of music presented was immense, and every performance was exceptional in its own rights! Naturally, headliner bands like East Nash Grass, Broken Compass Bluegrass, Campbell-Jensen, and the Rick Faris Band captivated the audience with performances that ranged from energetic to thoughtful.

Cisco & The Racecars, with their deep musical passion and “family-like” ties through Anni Beach and the Jam Pak association, delivered an outstanding performance. The band includes Francisco Briseno (banjo), Joelle Tambe (bass), Chester Carmer (mandolin), Mark Hickler (guitar), Giselle Lee (violin), and Katie Carmer (cello). Their performance was top-notch, featuring flawless instrumentals and vocal harmonies. The blend of traditional and modern pieces, coupled with their evident joy and passion, made it a pleasure to experience their shows.

The opportunity to see Broken Compass Bluegrass came on Wednesday evening in front of the Brasserie Mino, where they delivered a quality, energetic performance in a jam-session format with minimal amplification for a small audience. This young band from California consists of Kyle Ledson on mandolin and vocals (and guitar), Django Ruckrich on guitar and vocals (and mandolin), Mei Lin Heirendt on fiddle and vocals, and Sam Jacobs on bass. The band has received support from local artists and institutions, suggesting a promising future for the genre, especially considering their average age of 20. I loved their music – some pieces were very impressive and almost magical. Their performance on Thursday on the main stage was even better, in particular Mei Lin’s vocals were much more refined. The use of technical elements and musical duels reminded me of Billy Strings’ style. Cool stuff!

I was particularly impressed by the performance by Buster Sledge from Norway. Though they are a bluegrass band, they incorporate other influences that enriched this musical evening. Their “new-timey sad-grass” brought an enriching mix of jazz, folk, and gypsy influences to their bluegrass base, adding depth and modernity to their music. Their lyrics, which can be downloaded from their website, are modern and thoughtful, giving an added reason to listen.

Another outstanding performance for me was the Lluis Gomez Bluegrass Quartet, a truly European project. Spanish banjoist Lluis Gomez had assembled a group of equally wonderful musicians: Mirabel Rivero on double bass, Ondra Kozák (CZ) on guitar, and Raphaël Maillet (FR) on violin. A brief but intense thunderstorm caused a temporary interruption during their soundcheck, just before their performance, but the quartet wasn’t deterred. Their repertoire was original and invigorating, firmly rooted in bluegrass yet beautifully infused with Lluis’s Hispanic heritage. Their live performance, featuring several special guests (Chris Luquette, Cory Walker), was pure joy—a celebration of sharing and receiving happiness, expressing their love for music.

Never before has a solo act been invited to this festival, but Stella Prince clearly belonged on that stage. Her performance was a hit, with the audience captivated by her unique sound and ethereal voice. Blending influences from Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, and Judy Collins, Prince’s voice and guitar work were both mesmerizing and powerful. Her confidence and artistic depth make her a standout talent in modern folk music.

The Mary Lee Family Band (BRA) brought their hard grass genre from Brazil to Berlin, adding a unique flair to the festival. Their performance, with hard rock elements and a drum set, was loud and energetic, providing a distinctive edge to the bluegrass lineup.

The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee (USA) delivered authentic, gritty old-time country music from Virginia. Their performance provided a poignant conclusion to the festival, reminding everyone of the genre’s roots.

Bands not specifically mentioned include Stacja Folk (POL), The Boatswain Brothers & Pitch Hill Boys (GBR), Bluegrass Cwrkot (CZE), New Blue Quitach (FRA), Tricyclette (FRA), Blue Weed (ITA), Taff Rapids (GBR), Happy Heartaches (SWE), Mad Meadows (DEU), Cow Comino Train (FRA), Blue Lass (GBR), and Morgane (FRA). I saw them all, and they were all very, very good!

Community and Connections

What truly sets this festival apart is the strong sense of community that has formed around the music. Whether in the audience, at the campsite, or in local cafés, new friendships were made and old ones rekindled. Attendees agree: the festival is more than just a musical event; it’s an annual gathering of a global family.

A special thanks goes to the 270 volunteers who made the festival possible. Recognizable by their red festival T-shirts and happy faces, they came from the region, from farther away, and even from the USA to contribute to the success of the event. Their tireless work, from logistics to visitor care and artist support, was greatly appreciated by all.

With so many locals involved, it’s clear that since the festival’s beginning an entire generation has grown up in La Roche-sur-Foron for whom bluegrass music and this festival have become an integral part of life each year. And that is quite an achievement within Europe, not to be underestimated!

Workshops and Side Events

A key part of the festival is the three-day workshop led by Gilles Rézard, featuring instructors from the USA and France. Over 120 participants showcased their skills in a grand finale on the opening night on Thursday evening.

Another highlight was the Kids on Bluegrass Europe program, led by Ti’Pierre from France, co-founder of Jam Hall and KOBE (Kids on Bluegrass Europe), along with Thomas Marinello (France) and Ross McKerrell (Scotland). The program gave the youngest festival-goers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of bluegrass and develop their musical skills. The highlight was the Saturday midday concert, where the young musicians showcased their skills to an enthusiastic audience. At the end of the concert, the participating children were awarded a certificate of participation, which was a particularly proud moment for many of them.

Numerous professional luthiers and musical accessory distributors were showcased in the dedicated luthiers expo hall, offering high-quality instruments and accessories. Iva and Rosta Čapek from Prague (CZ) were present with their camper full of beautiful instruments. Other luthiers at the exhibition were Bulas Banjos, who generously donated a unique, custom-decorated banjo for the Bluegrass in La Roche festival. The banjo was auctioned during the festival for €1,500 and purchased by Guy Cholez. He surely will enjoy many years of use from this exceptional instrument.

The village market and second-hand book and music album market offered a range of goods and souvenirs, adding to the festival’s charm.

Food and Drink

Of course, the festival wouldn’t be complete without good food. The food street, operated by numerous volunteers, offered a variety of local and international specialties, eagerly enjoyed by the attendees. Favorites included Croziflette, Jambalaya, and Chili con Carne, all cooked in giant pans over an open fire. And – oh, the crêpes!!! As usual, the local shops and restaurants of various tastes in La Roche-sur-Foron likely benefited from the influx of visitors, many of whom enjoyed wandering through the picturesque streets where jam sessions were held at every corner almost around the clock.

Conclusion and Looking Ahead

The 2024 edition of Bluegrass in La Roche was a resounding success, combining excellent music, a warm community, stunning surroundings, and great weather. Christopher Howard-Williams, Didier Philippe, and their team created a truly magical event. As we look forward to the 2025 20th anniversary edition, the memories of this fantastic weekend will be cherished. The festival’s fans, signed CDs, and souvenirs will keep the spirit of Bluegrass in La Roche alive until next year.