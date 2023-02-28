Bluegrass in Heaven festival launches in New York

Silver Bay YMCA in Silver Bay, NY has announced their first ever bluegrass festival this summer. Located on Lake George, close by Ticonderoga and the Vermont border, the Bluegrass in Heaven Music Festival is scheduled for September 15-17 this year.

The YMCA property is a 700 acre site along Lake George with plenty of activities outside of the music. Paddle boats are available, along with disc golf, and a complete library at the YMCA center. All amenities on site will be available to festival ticket holders.

Booked to perform in September are Blue Highway, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Rock Hearts, Tony Trischka & Michael Daves, Bob & Sarah Amos Band, April Verch & Joe Newberry, Jamcracker, and Drink The Gold.

Two stages will be set up, one outdoors for regional entertainers, and another in the historic auditorium on site, in a building more than 100 years old. Tickets are offered on two levels. A $40 weekend pass allows attendees to see all the local and regional acts, enjoy the YMCA property, and attend the workshops – perfect for jammers who may not come for the stage shows. Another $80 pass includes everything, with the headline acts in the auditorium.

A variety of vendors will be on site throughout the weekend, and Silver Bay YMCA has a number of lodging options on the campus. Hotel rooms are offered in the William Boyd Center, and there are many different cottages that can be rented, plus some dormitory-style accommodations with shared restrooms.

Rough camping and RV hookups are available at nearby campgrounds.

Full details on Bluegrass in Heaven can be found online, including ticket purchase and lodging reservations.