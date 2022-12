Bluegrass Holiday – free Christmas single from Rick Lang

The holidays always put noted bluegrass songwriter Rick Lang in a giving mood. It has become a tradition for him to produce a new Christmas single each year, and offer it as a free download for anyone looking for some new seasonal sounds. He did the same last month with a free download of his Thanksgiving song, I Thank You Lord.

Now available is his 2022 Christmas offering, Bluegrass Holiday, with a lively acoustic swing feel provided by Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, and Jared Easter on acoustic guitar, bass, and harmony vocals.

“I’m beyond excited about the release of Bluegrass Holiday, a brand-new song I wrote with my buddy Evan Dickerson. Since my childhood days, I’ve had a deep love and passion for the Christmas and winter seasons. I dedicate most of December and January each winter to building my catalog of Christmas/Seasonal material, which translates into scores of songs over time.”

Bluegrass Holiday is sung by Morgan Easter Smith, who was also featured on I Thank You Lord.

Have a listen…

To get a copy for your favorite listening device, just visit Rick Lang Music online, where free downloads are enabled.

Thanks Rick!

