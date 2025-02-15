Bluegrass First Class ’25 kicks off in Asheville

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at Bluegrass First Class 2025 – photo © Sandy Hatley

Milton Harkey and his MRH Bluegrass Production staff have launched into their 30th year of the Asheville-based Bluegrass First Class. Despite the devastation from Hurricane Helene, the festival is up and running for its grateful attendees. As the name suggests, the line-up is first class again this year.

Friday’s show kicked off with the Cotton Pickin’ Kids, six brothers and sisters from Cullman County, AL. Raging in age from 14 to 22, the Cipollari family are all US citizens, but their patriarch was born in Brazil, and their paternal grandfather was from Italy, thus the reason for their Italian names: Savio, Therese, Rosalinda, Ginaluca, Cecilia, and Giovanni. They have five additional siblings, making 11 children in total.

The Kids were followed by the Lonesome River Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Southern Legacy, and Rhonda Vincent & the Rage. With the festival celebrating 30 years, several bands referenced time.

“This makes 43 years this year for the Lonesome River Band,” shared LRB banjoist, Sammy Shelor, from the stage.

Russell Moore later stated, “It’s our 30th anniversary. We’ve been here for all 30 shows. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Thanks to Milton for having me back.”

Moore shared another milestone. “My wife, Carol, and I are grandparents the third time over,” revealing his title is PopPop.

MC for the festival is Dale Morris who is marking his 27th year on the job.

Bill Hutchens, Director of Artist Relations with ATS (All Things Strings) Records, shared in a private conversation, “Milton Harkey is the new president of ATS Records, and we just signed the Cotton Pickin Kids. They are our newest artists as of right now on ATS, along with Olivia Jo. We’re working on some other well known, well established bands that we’re looking at signing in the future.”

Harkey is pleased with not only his new title, but also with his festival’s first day attendance.

“[I am thankful for] the people that work with me all year like Vicky [Hutchens] and Jason [Harkey’s son]. Vicky has answered the phone and taken care of all the text messages. She said, ‘It’s gonna be a gigantic Bluegrass First Class this year.’ I said, ‘Well, how do you know?’ She said, ‘It wasn’t like this last year.’

It looks like to me that the crowd is back from the COVID crowd. All the chairs we had out here were full for the Cotton Pickin’ Kids [the first act of the day], and they put on a show and a half. It’s going to be bombing it. This afternoon, they’re playing the regular music.

Tonight, we’re going back in the day. Josh [Williams] and [Don] RIgsby, everybody that’s in that band, back in the day to them is Bluegrass Album Band, Crowe, Doyle Lawson, all that stuff. I can’t wait to hear what tonight’s going to be like. It’s going to be great.”

Harkey’s crew is setting out more chairs to accommodate the growing crowd.

In addition to the main stage, the festival offers a full slate of bands on their showcase stage in the hotel’s lobby. There is also a vendor area that includes Bee 3 Vintage Instruments by Gary Burnette, Wayne Erbsen with his published works, and John Fogleman’s Vintage Basses. Jamming occurs throughout the complex as well.

Saturdays show begins at noon with Olivia Jo followed by the Grascals, Malpass Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and Little Roy & Lizzy filling in for Authentic Unlimited, who has multiple members who are under the weather.

Sunday morning concludes the festival with a gospel program by One Achord at 9:00 a.m. on the Showcase stage.

Bluegrass First Class is held at The Crowne Plaza Resort in Asheville, NC. For tickets visit them online, or calll (828) 275-8650.