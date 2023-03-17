Bluegrass DNA video from The Farm Hands

Tim Graves is a pretty happy guy these days. The current edition of the Nashville reso-guitar man’s band, The Farm Hands, is as good as any he has had on the road this past dozen years, with Don Wayne Reno on banjo, Terry Eldredge on bass, and Jimmy Haynes on guitar.

Plus their current single, Bluegrass DNA, has struck a chord with traditional grassers, for its retelling of how the music has been passed down from one generation to the next, using Tim and Don Wayne as examples, with snippets of a number of classic bluegrass songs and tunes worked in.

Today Pinecastle Records has released a music video for the song, which features all the current members of The Farm Hands, with some help from Jimmy’s brother, Adam Haynes, on fiddle.

Tim tells us how the song came to be.

“There’s not many people left in bluegrass music that have a direct bloodline to the pioneers of our wonderful music. I am so happy to have two members of my group, The Farm Hands, that have the bloodline to the first generation of bluegrass pioneers. Myself, Tim Graves – the nephew of Uncle Josh – and Don Wayne Reno – the youngest son of legendary banjo man Don Reno. The song Bluegrass DNA was written because of this wonderful legacy we have in our group. It was written by my brother, Tedd, and his wife, Nita Graves. Hope you enjoy our song and this video.”

Have a look/listen…

Bluegrass DNA is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

It is also the title track of The Farm Hands’ latest album, likewise available online, and on CD directly from the band.