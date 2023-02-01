Bluegrass DNA from Tim Graves & The Farm Hands

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has released a pair of singles from their current album with Tim Graves & The Farm Hands, Bluegrass DNA.
Tim has had several strong versions of this group over the years, but this edition is quite special. Don Wayne Reno is on banjo, and Terry Eldredge on bass, along with Jimmy Haynes on guitar.
Graves tells us that he is enthusiastic about this outfit, and their ability to play both traditional country and bluegrass music.
“This is the best musical journey project of my career. We were able to stretch and do some of two different styles of music that I have always wanted to do, but was actually afraid to try. Everyone that has heard the project loves the effort we put into it, and the extending that we all did. Even the true bluegrassers like the alternated version songs. It just shows how close bluegrass and traditional country music is. I love both styles and now I know that The Farm Hands can do justice to both traditional styles of music true bluegrass and true country.”
The first is the title track, which we somehow missed when it was a featured single last fall. It belongs in the classic “bluegrass songs about bluegrass” category, and switches between a number of different song types over the course of the track.
Bluegrass DNA was written by Tedd Graves, Nita Graves and Tim Graves.
Check it out…
VIDEO
Just recently released is a second single,
, written by Roger Ball and Carson Whitsett, a slow moving waltz ballad about a woman who loses all respect for her husband when he is unfaithful. When The Vow Breaks
Have a listen…
VIDEO
Both singles, and the full
Bluegrass DNA album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and from The Farm Hands web site, where audio CDs can be ordered.
Radio programmers will find all the tracks at
AirPlay Direct.
