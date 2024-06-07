Bluegrass DJ Ron Cornett to be remembered at FarmJamb in Kentucky

Thanks to our friend, David Carroll, with Hammertowne, for sharing this news.

Bluegrass music is truly a family of sorts. When a member of that family passes it leaves a big hole.

Beattyville Kentucky’s Ron Cornett was not only a beloved programmer and DJ on The Bluegrass Jamboree, he was an avid supporter and advocate for bluegrass festivals, especially new festivals such as FarmJamb in Baghdad, KY, just outside of Frankfort.

FarmJamb founder Ronald McClurg says…

“When we first started this festival 3 years ago, Ron was so encouraging and supportive, helping spread the word and helping anyway he could. Just a truly good man who instantly became a friend, who wanted to help us grow our festival.

Ron’s passing really hurt us all, and we wanted to recognize his memory for the impact he made on our family in such a short time. So on Saturday afternoon, we our going to make a presentation to Ron’s wife Anna and the family to let them know how much we loved Ron, and the impact he made on us all at FarmJamb.”

Another special event at the festival will be a Terry Baucom tribute by Authentic Unlimited. We hope to have photos to share next week

The FarmJamb Bluegrass Festival will be June 6-8 at McClurg Farm in Bagdad, KY.