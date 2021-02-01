Bluegrass Country to broadcast live shows from Lucketts

Skip to content
Bluegrass Country has announced that they will begin airing a series of live concerts recorded at The Old Schoolhouse in Lucketts, VA as part of their free, 24/7 music stream online.
For years, bluegrass artists have performed in Lucketts at the Community Center, affectionately known by locals as The Old Schoolhouse, which was its former function. During the winter months when festivals were not running,
Lucketts Bluegrass typically offered a live concert each weekend, drawing groups from all over the US who were traveling through northern Virginia.
Of course the shows at the Schoolhouse have been cancelled since last March, but the spirit of these lively performances is being resurrected on Bluegrass Country starting this week.
Every Friday at 4:00 p.m. (EST), you will be able to listen to a live recording of past shows online. These date as far back as 2010, and include sets from Michael Cleveland, Bill Emerson, Larry Stephenson, Danny Paisley, Nothin’ Fancy and many more. More than a hundred concerts will be featured during this series.
Chris Tesky, Bluegrass Country Program Manager, says that they are delighted to broadcast these spirited shows on their feed.
“We’re thrilled to be able to air these live performances from one of the oldest and most fabled bluegrass venues in the country. We’re also very pleased to be working closely with the Lucketts Bluegrass Foundation to make these broadcasts possible.”
Speaking for the Foundation, Karen Capell agreed with that sentiment.
“We’ve been presenting bluegrass shows for more than 45 years. COVID-19 has caused us to go dark temporarily, so broadcasting past performances on Bluegrass Country is a great opportunity to share the music.”
You can access the
Bluegrass Country stream online, or by using the free apps available for iOS or Android devices.
The channel is supported by listener donations. Full details about Bluegrass Country, including a complete program schedule and online donation information,
can be found online.
