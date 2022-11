Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies pre-fest kickoff show

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Ole Smokey Moonshine (11/16/22) – photo © Bill Warren

Wednesday evening brought an early Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies kick off show held on the stage at Ole Smoky Moonshine in Gatlinburg, TN. For those who have not been there the stage is covered, but essentially outdoors. A cold snap is passing through and was 33 degrees when the show started. The house was packed!

Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road kicked things off by doing a few of their favorites, and some of their new music as well. Lorraine warmed herself by dancing a little. Billy Lee Cox helped Ben Greene play some banjo, too.

Lorraine will be opening the festival at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon in the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Songwriter David Stewart and Prairie Wildfire were up next. David is from Wyoming as are the young ladies of Wildfire. They will also be playing Thursday at the convention center.

It was at this point I froze out and missed the final group of the evening. Billy Lee Cox headed up this band, and will bringing this all-star lineup to the convention center on Thursday also.

The festival performers promise a great weekend of bluegrass music. There will be an opportunity to see the legendary Paul Williams doing a gospel show with Carolina Road on Saturday.

Join the fun in Gatlinburg!

Support your local music venues.