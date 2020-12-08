Bluegrass Christmas from Jussi Syren and the Groundbreakers

Skip to content
Are you facing the proverbial year end dilemma of having someone of your gift list who has everything? Well, here’s something we’re sure they don’t have – a bluegrass Christmas album from Finland!
That’s right…
Jussi Syren and the Groundbreakers, from the Land of a Thousand Islands, have released their latest record, , featuring a mix of holiday favorites with new songs that Syren has written. Played in his inimitable retro-grass style, these songs bring back the hard core grass sound from the ’50s and ’60s, supported by Jussi’s lonesome vocals and mandolin playing, with the incomparable banjo work of Tauri Oksala. Bluegrass Christmas
The album is available now from
Bluelight Records, Finland’s top roots and folk label, in digital form and on CD or vinyl.
A full track listing includes:
Christmas Has Come
Bluegrass Christmas
Northern Chimes
Jingle Bell Rock
It Came Upon The Midnight Clear
Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem
Riding In The Open Sleigh
A Son Is Given
Jingle Bells
Call Collect On Christmas
White Christmas
Silent Night
A music video for the title track has been released, which Syren wrote and sings. Along with Oksala, he is joined by Tero Mäenpää on bass and Juha-Pekka Putkonen on guitar.
Bluegrass Christmas is available now wherever you stream or download online, You can contact the label for details about purchasing in other formats.
And remember that by
following this link, you can see all the bluegrass Christmas music we have highlighted.
