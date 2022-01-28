Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute touring this season

Wonderful news for Bluegrass Cardinals fans!

David Parmley, Randy Graham, and Larry Stephenson will be reuniting for select shows this year as Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute. They will be revisiting much of the great music made by the Cardinals in their hey day. Randy tells us that they chose not to call the show a reunion, as it won’t contain all past members, especially with the passing of David’s father, Don Parmley, who started the group in California before they headed east in 1976 to resettle in Virginia.

Graham was there from the beginning, with Don and David, and moved with the Parmleys who, as it turns out rightly, believed that there was a bigger market for their super soulful style of contemporary bluegrass in the southeastern US. Larry took over on mandolin and tenor vocals some time after Randy left to play with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Both of them have many years harmonizing with David, as well as contributing their own lead vocals on several songs.

It will be a great treat to hear David out singing again, and to see him with former Cardinals doing all those wonderful songs we remember from the ten albums they released between 1976 and the time David left the group in 1991 to pursue a solo career.

With David on guitar, Randy on bass, and Larry on mandolin, they will pick up various musicians for banjo and fiddle.

The Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute will be represented by the Graham Talent Group, and anyone interested in having them in for a show can inquire there.

Can’t wait to see this!