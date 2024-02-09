Bluegrass Breakdown to The Bluegrass Jamboree

Longtime St. Louis, Missouri broadcasters Walter and Willa Volz have found a new home for their long running program, Bluegrass Breakdown. After nearly 25 years airing on KDHX, the hosts left amidst something of a mutiny of on-air talent, leaving the station without most of their volunteer hosts.

But it seems greener pasture await the Volzes, with a new home at The Bluegrass Jamboree, surely among the most popular streaming radio stations online, who cybercast 24/7, 365, much of it hosted.

Their show, now christened StL Bluegrass Breakdown, will air live Sunday evenings from 6:00-8:00 p.m. (CST). Walter and Willa wanted to be able to offer their show live in order to entertain requests from their long time listeners, and after some initial technical issues, have it all worked out.

So everyone is invited to join them at The Bluegrass Jamboree, which was named Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year at the recent SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville.

To listen, either visit the site directly, or download the iOS or Android app to groove on the grass wherever you go.