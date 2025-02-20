Bluegrass Beyond Borders: Switzerland’s Crazy Pony

Based in the picturesque Medieval village of La Neuveville, Switzerland, the two musicians that make up the duo known as Crazy Pony — Léa Rovero (bass, vocal, washboard) and Frank Powlesland (banjo, guitar, dobro, vocal) — originally met at Switzerland’s Buskers Festival de Neuchâtel in 2009, when they were each playing with different bands. Two years later, Rovero, who is Swiss, and Powlesland, who originally hails from the UK, began dating and performing together before they eventually married.

These days, they also play in various outside bands as well, while also diversifying their efforts into different genres. Nevertheless, it’s their lively performances and upbeat antics which distinguish their efforts as Crazy Pony.

“We are professional musicians, but also circus performers, and like to put a bit of a show when we do a performance,” Rovero replied when asked about the origin of their unusual handle. “We wanted a name that was not too serious, and which could also reflect our fast playing style and the crazy things that we can do while we’re performing.”

In that regard, the pair performs traditional songs but also throws in their original compositions as well. They navigate the basics of bluegrass, but add their own dynamic to the mix and even an occasional hint of jazz.

“Frank composed a lot of the songs and we arrange them together,” Rovero explains. “We also like to play some classics. Some of our favorite covers include Dueling Banjos from the film, Deliverance, and songs such as Roll In My Sweet Baby’s Arms, Take Me Home, Country Roads, House of the Rising Sun, Rocky Top, and Whiskey in the Jar.

Their website goes on to describe their performances as a crossover between music, circus, and comedy, and adds, “This duo will take you on an intense and entertaining journey; virtuosic banjo picking and a charming bass with sweet harmonies meet acrobatics, contortion, and incredible surprises, leaving you on the edge of your seat and entranced.”

That’s enough to entrance — and entice — as is!

Rovero herself says their sound is influenced by Earl Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt, Hank Williams, Mississippi John Hurt, Jerry Douglas, and Hot Club of Cowtown.

Indeed, those early impressions seem to have served them well. To date, Crazy Pony have performed in more than 25 countries across four continents while winning first place honors in two international competitions. Their travels have taken them to the stages of any number of prestigious festivals, both bluegrass and otherwise. They include the Montreux Jazz Festival, Bath Fringe Festival Glastonbury, and literally dozens of others in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Italy, Portugal, Belguim, Canada, and of course, their native Switzerland. While the pair have had opportunity to play on the same bill as various well-known artists, Rovero says that they’ve yet to have the chance to jam with any of their heroes. At least not yet.

To date, Crazy Pony have recorded three albums — their eponymous debut (2012), Yeeeha! (2013), and On the Mountain (2017). Along the way, they’ve received reams of positive press as well as a faithful following back home. “People don’t really know bluegrass in Switzerland, but when they hear it, they love it,” Rovero insists.

She also offers her own explanation as to why bluegrass boasts such international appeal.

“It’s a fast and happy sound, which is exciting, although it’s not played so much around here. Nevertheless, people love to hear the banjo.”

Indeed they do…