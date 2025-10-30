Bluegrass Beyond Borders: Switzerland’s Angry Strings

There may be no more beautiful place in the world than Basel, Switzerland, and indeed, the bluegrass band that calls itself Angry Strings knows that all too well. The city is located on the Rhine River which divides Germany and France, and that’s where the band’s music was born.

The origins of the band can be traced to solo guitarist and vocalist Che Horgan. “In 2022, I contacted banjo player Lukas Halter and invited him to a jam,” Horgan explains. “After some nerdy bluegrass discussions and a few beers in the evening, it became clear that this was going to be a band project, and we needed a bass player. We knew Lukas Kurmann, who was one of the best. He still tours with the heavy metal band Zeal & Ardor. We kept asking him until he finally agreed, and carried his heavy double bass up to the fourth floor to jam with us. From then on, he was hooked and became part of the band. And now we are the trio known as Angry Strings.”

Horgan adds that Angry Strings doesn’t necessarily play traditional bluegrass. “It’s shaped by the very different musical backgrounds of each member, with hints of rock and metal blending into bluegrass,” he said. “The main force is a driving rhythm guitar and banjo, with powerful vocals, ranging from loud and fast to calm and precise.”

That unlikely mix should hardly be a surprise. Horgan’s background is seeped in classic rock ‘n’ roll, from Little Richard to The Beatles. As previously mentioned, Kurmann was involved mainly in metal music and heavy rock. Halter, however, immersed himself in traditional bluegrass and Americana. “Being the traditionalist, he keeps the band in line so the group doesn’t turn from bluegrass into a full-on rock disaster,” Horgan says. “We still stay true to the name. We’re angry, and therefore, full of energy.”

While their sound might feel laid-back, there’s an unmistakable drive and urgency behind their music, a sound infused with raw emotion and intensity. They bring a fresh, modern twist to time-honored tradition by blending classic bluegrass sounds with contemporary influences, courtesy of a dynamic and captivating musical experience. Their song selection varies from iconic bluegrass staples to innovative takes on both old and new material.

“We do a mix of both covers and originals,” Horgan explains. “We started mostly with covers., but we also recently issued our first single, Devil at my Door. We’re working on other songs that we hope to release in Spring 2026. Among our covers, the ones that always get the best reaction, are The Beatles’ Lady Madonna, John Prine’s Fish & Whistle, and Trampled by Turtles’ Codeine. People in Switzerland seem to really enjoy our music There’s a certain fresh energy we bring to the genre, and being young and full of enthusiasm, we always seem to get the crowd going. Bluegrass might not be huge in Switzerland, but we feel lucky to be winning over new fans one gig at a time, while bringing a little excitement to every audience we play for.”

<a href="https://angrystrings.bandcamp.com/track/devil-at-my-door">Devil At My Door by Angry Strings</a>

In addition to regular performances at various bars and clubs, Angry Strings has also had the chance to play at a few bluegrass festivals. Horgan cites Jimmyfest and Bluegrass in der Mühli in particular. “They were amazing,” he adds. “We haven’t managed a tour yet, but we’re doing everything we can to build up enough contacts so that maybe by autumn 2026, we can go on an European tour. That’s our main goal. Bluegrass In La Roche invited us to their street festival this year, but unfortunately we couldn’t make it. We’re hoping not to have missed the opportunity, because we sincerely wish to play there in the future.”

The band has also had the opportunity to play with other outfits as well. Horgan names The Reedy River String Band, Level Best, Joe’s Truck Stop, and a group he claims is one of Switzerland’s best upcoming bluegrass band, Jimmy & the SingleMalts, as among those they’ve shared stages with. He adds that Halter enjoys playing with The Kruger Brothers whenever they’re in Switzerland.

Naturally then, Horgan has a very specific opinion on why bluegrass has such a wide reach. “It’s because it’s more than just music!,” he claims. “It’s about the bond with your instrument and the thrill of chasing that perfect sound. No matter where you are or what language you speak, once a bluegrass jam starts, it’s just about the music, and people connecting, vibing, and having a blast. Also the Billy Strings band has giving the genre a rejuvenation by bringing their unique sound and style to audiences worldwide.”