New Blue Quitach at Festival La Roche 2024 – photo © Emmanuel Marin

Having originated in the south of France, specifically in the Nîmes region located between the Mediterranean and the Cévennes Mountains, the group that refers to itself as New Blue Quitach has become one of their country’s foremost bluegrass bands. As such, the musicians pride themselves on striking a balance between a traditional template and a modern motif. They put an emphasis on four-part harmonies, but integrate other disparate elements as well, including Irish melodies and hints of rock and blues. In the process, they offer unique adaptations of songs spawned from their native environs.

The group — which currently consists of Erick Millet (banjo, vocals), Benoît Robbe (guitar, lead vocals), Bernard Minari (mandolin, vocals), and Jean-Paul Jamot (bass, vocals) — has performed at any number of prestigious European gatherings, among them, the Toulouse Festival, the Country Rendez-vous, Paloma in Nîmes, the Nice American Music Festival Pézenas Country Festival, and, most recently, the La Roche Bluegrass Festival and the Al Ras Festival in Barcelona, Spain.

We here at Bluegrass Today took note of the latter. “The Al Ras Bluegrass and Old Time Festival 2024 was a true celebration of music, community and culture… spanning four days in different venues across Barcelona….Friday’s events at La Sedeta were a testament to this unity. The French bluegrass band, New Blue Quitach, put on a remarkable show, demonstrating once again the cross-cultural cross-pollination that makes this festival unique. After the show, the musicians went down to the bar, where members of New Blue Quitach led the improvised cover of Country Roads, which resonated in the La Sedeta cultural center.”

The band has also released several well received CDs, and recently represented France at the Jam Thon event, as organized by the California Music Association.

“Although our latest album was delayed due to health issues affecting two members, the project is now back on track and will include original compositions in both French and English, as well as instrumental piece,” Robbe remarked.

Robbe isn’t an original member of the band, but he currently takes a prime role in its ongoing efforts. “Erick Millet remains the founder and pillar of the group,” he explains. “I joined the band a few years ago, followed later by Jean-Maurice Lassouque. The arrival of mandolinist Bernard Minari brought new energy to the group, as did the addition of Jean-Paul Jamot on bass, replacing Jean-Maurice who had to step back due to health reasons. Today, the band remains deeply attached to the traditional acoustic sound of bluegrass, at times enriched by the contribution of guest singer Nathalie Andruszczak.”

The band draws inspiration from such bands as Seldom Scene, Hot Rize, Lonesome River Band, and The Country Gentlemen, but so too, each member has his own personal proviso. Minari’s music is informed by Mike Marshall, Darol Anger, and David Grisman. Millet admires Earl Scruggs and Sammy Shelor, but is also a fan of Alison Brown. For his part, Robbe worked on guitar technique with Christian Séguret and François Vola.

The associations and collaborations don’t stop there. As a whole, New Blue Quitach has had opportunities to share stages with a number of notable artists. They’ve opened for international performers of high repute that include Claude Bolling, Sanseverino, and the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band.

“We also performed at the Craponne Festival the same year as Alison Krauss,” Robbe recalls.

“In addition, we played with Emory Lester at the Festival de Barjols and collaborated with Jean-Luc Leroux, a mandolinist from New Caledonia, during one of our concerts here in France. Plus, we performed alongside Canadian musicians Joey Wright and Jenny Whiteley to a sold-out audience at the Théâtre de Nîmes.”

It’s hardly surprising then that Robbe has a very definite opinion on why bluegrass has attained its international popularity, especially as it applies to the realms where he resides.

“Bluegrass is experiencing a true resurgence in Europe, with the emergence of talented musicians and promising young bands, particularly in France,” he insists. “In a world where music is increasingly digitized and standardized, the return to authentic sounds and acoustic music has become a necessity. New Blue Quitach fully embraces this movement, offering a pure sound and infectious energy, as evidenced by our acoustic concerts.”

He also adds an afterthought.

“Bluegrass music remains a genre with a unique discipline,” Robbe suggests. “It’s not always fully understood unless it’s actively practiced.”

Happily, New Blue Quitach makes it a point to do just that.

For more information on New Blue Quitach, visit them online.