Bluegrass Beyond Borders: India’s Grassy Strings

It’s always enlightening, if sometimes unexpected, to find artists inspired and informed by bluegrass in places one would never think to encounter it. Indeed, India is, at least to most people’s way of thinking, more associated with music of eastern origin, with sitars and tablas providing the standard instrumental accompaniment.

Consequently, India’s Grassy Strings could be considered an anomaly. However, their devotion to bluegrass music’s essential origins naturally seems surprising, at least at first.

Nevertheless, the band’s founder Souvik Hazra makes it clear that their commitment isn’t merely a superficial flirtation. “We discovered bluegrass music five years ago, and since then we have started learning that form and playing it,” he insists. “Grassy Strings has a unique and captivating sound characterized by the dynamic interplay between the guitar and mandolin, complemented by harmonious vocals,” Hazra continues.

Rooted in bluegrass music, our style blends traditional elements with contemporary bluegrass influences, creating a fresh, yet familiar sound. The band excels in fast and choppy rhythms, with Subhankar Dhar’s sharp mandolin chops and Souvik’s energetic guitar solos. Their diverse repertoire includes songs in Hindi, Bengali, and Nepali, featuring both traditional folk tunes and modern compositions, including original songs they’ve written.

Hazra, who sings and plays guitar, met Dhar in junior high school almost 12 years ago. The pair are currently based in an Indian city called Kolkata.

“We have many influences,” Hazra says. “As a mandolinist, Subhankar is deeply influenced by Jake Howard, the mandolinist of Henhouse Prowlers, as well as David Grisman, Tim O’Brien, Sierra Hull, and Sam Bush. As a guitar player, I’m influenced by Tony Rice, Bryan Sutton, Michael Daves, Grant Gordy, and Jake Eddy.”

To date, Grassy String has performed extensively in their hometown. However they have also traveled outside the country and played in France and Nepal. “The major festival that we have played at so far is Bluegrass in La Roche, France in 2023,” Hazra mentioned. “We will travel to Australia in October and play at the Dorrigo Folk & Bluegrass Festival.”

He said that they’ve also had opportunity to jam with Tim O’Brien and Chicago’s Henhouse Prowlers.

In addition, the band has recorded three tracks that can be found on Bandcamp. “We mostly play covers,” Hazra mentions. “But we also play our own songs. We play covers of bluegrass standards, mostly Shady Grove, Hand Me Down My Walking Cane, ‘Blue Virginia Blue, Rollin’ in My Sweet Baby’s Arms, and stuff like that.”

That said, they’ve also have access to an audience that’s never experienced bluegrass before. “Our music is very obscure and a new thing for the folks here,” Hazra said when asked about the reception they’ve received at home so far, before adding, “There are some really good music lovers and musicians who love our music. And we can see this is growing with steady steps.”

At the same time, he has a decided opinion as to why bluegrass manages to transcend national boundaries.

“Bluegrass enjoys international popularity due to its rich and diverse origins,” Hazra suggests. “The music blends elements from various cultures, including European folk traditions and African rhythms through the banjo. These diverse influences make bluegrass relatable to people around the world, allowing them to find commonality and enjoyment in its sound. Its energetic, intricate instrumentals and harmonies resonate universally, appealing to a wide audience. Additionally, the storytelling aspect of bluegrass, with its themes of love, hardship, and community, is relatable across different cultures, making it a beloved genre worldwide.”

He also offered this. “We would like to add a few words about the bluegrass music community spreading around the world. The bluegrass music lovers and the musicians who have built an immensely humble and welcoming community together are one of the greatest reasons bluegrass music is growing. People are learning, they are performing, and the enjoyment is being shared with everyone.”

