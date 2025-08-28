Bluegrass Beyond Borders: Holland’s The Cowpokes rope in some bluegrass

According to their website, “The Cowpokes play bluegrass and folk the old-fashioned way. No pounding on acoustic instruments like you often see these days, but real, nimble banjo, guitar, and mandolin work, with harmony vocals.”

The band, which hails from the Arnhem region of The Netherlands, has performed at several major festivals — among them Muddy Roots Europe festival in Belguim, the De Zwarte Cross festival, and Mañana Mañana festivals, both in Holland, and European World Of Blue Bluegrass. In addition, the group competed on the show, Holland’s Got Talent, which, we can assume, is the equivalent of America’s Got Talent.

To their credit, The Cowpokes’ music includes a decided dose of humor, all in an effort to keep things amiable and appealing. They describe their presentation as “perfect for a garden party, a music café, a craft beer festival, a motorcycle meet, or just a cozy barbecue.”

The Cowpokes consists of a trio — Charly Jansenon on vocals and mandolin, Peter Noppen on vocals and guitar, and Edwin Herkert on vocals and banjo. “Charly lived in the USA in the 1980s and got infected with the bluegrass virus,” explains manager and agent Jaap Wijn. “When he returned to the Netherlands, he started his own band, which led to the formation of The Cowpokes. Edwin played banjo in a popular European bluegrass band called Ground Speed, and joined the group twelve years ago.”

Nowadays, they describe their sound as a combination of traditional songs from the 1930s to the 1960s, supplemented by newer music that draws from bluegrass, country, and folk. Their influences include such iconic individuals and ensembles as Hank Williams, Steve Earle, Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, Allen Shelton, Doc Watson, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Fell, Bob Neuworth, The Pogues, and the Dubliners. Naturally then, they maintain a rich repertoire, including such selections as Keep On The Sunny Side, Folsom Prison Blues, Whiskey In The Jar, Man Of Constant Sorrow, Long Journey Home, Nine Pound Hammer, Roll In My Sweet Baby’s Arms, Good Old Mountain Dew, Heartaches By The Number, Dueling Banjos, Foggy Mountain Breakdown, and songs from the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou, as well various instrumentals, Irish folk songs, and singalongs.

“It’s old fashioned, folky bluegrass,” Wijn says in summation.

He added that The Cowpokes have toured extensively, particularly in their native Netherlands, as well as Belgium and Germany. “Bluegrass music is not very big here, but it has a small following,” Wijn continued. “The band is always entertaining, so that helps get them gigs outside of the small bluegrass scene, including the ‘regular’ pop/rock festivals and the various clubs.”

That said, Wijn was willing to share his reason why bluegrass continues to command such a strong international following. “I think it’s the combination of acoustic instruments and the harmony singing,” he suggests.

That indeed seems to sum things up succinctly.