Bluegrass Beyond Borders: Hills of Belgium

The fields of Flanders are half a world away from the Appalachian Mountains, but the band that refers to itself as Hills of Belgium aspires to attain the same heights that bring that connection closer.

A Belgian band based in Brussels, their performances are mostly limited to their home turf, but they’ve also enjoyed touring in nearby countries as well

The pair consists of Jérémie Fraboni (banjo, lead vocals) and Lorcan Fahy (fiddle, vocals). “We first met six years ago at a long-running monthly old-time jam in Brussels called BARMS (Brussels American Roots Music Session),” Fraboni explains. “We clicked musically right away, and during the COVID lockdown, we decided to start this duo project — something to keep us busy and give us a spark of excitement for when the world opened back up again.”

Fraboni goes on to explain that they began by emulating the classic fiddle and banjo set-up rooted in what was once known as the Round Peak style of old time Appalachian music. “For our debut album, Come On Buddy Don‘t You Want to Go, we expanded the sound by adding a brass section consisting of horn players Pauline Leblond and Alice Riberolles, and drummer Antoine Rotthier, which created a mix that echoes both traditional Appalachian string band energy and the joyful brass band tradition of the Belgian countryside.”

It’s hardly surprising then that Fraboni and Fahy draw their inspiration from archival sources. “Our core influences come from American old-time and early bluegrass pioneers — think Tommy Jarrell, Fred Cockerham, Roscoe Holcomb, Clyde Davenport, Marcus Martin,” Fraboni said. “We also draw a lot of inspiration from modern old-time performers such as The Onlies, Frank Fairfield, Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman, and the duo that consists of Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison de Groot.”

The two have played extensively across Europe, bringing their music to audiences in Italy, Switzerland, England, France, the Netherlands, and Germany. “Two years ago, we crossed the Atlantic to immerse ourselves in the heart of the tradition, traveling through the United States to meet and learn from today’s old-time players,” Fraboni continued. “That journey took us to legendary gatherings like the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention and Clifftop, the Appalachian String Band Music Festival, where we jammed late into the night, swapped tunes with master musicians, and experienced the living pulse of the music in its home setting.”

They’ve also performed at several well-regarded European folk and roots festivals, including Huy Art Festival in Belgium, Lorient Interceltic Festival, Tatihou Traversées Festival, Lyon Underground Opera, La Roche Bluegrass Festival, and L’Herbe Bleue Festival (all of which are in France), the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival, Ireland’s Back to The Farm Festival, and the Gainsborough Festival in the U.K.

“We’ve been lucky enough to share the stage with some of our musical heroes, including Kaia Kater, Leyla McCalla and Le Vent du Nord,” Fraboni added. “More recently, we had a fantastic time at the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival, hanging out with the phenomenal duo Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison de Groot.”

Meanwhile, Fraboni says that the crowds back home have also become enticed by their efforts. “Belgian audiences are often curious about American roots music, and they enjoy seeing how we blend it with something that feels more local, like our brass and drum elements,” he explains. “People tell us it feels both familiar and new, which is exactly what we were going for. We mix traditional tunes from the Appalachian repertoire with original compositions. The originals sometimes sound like they could be a century old, and the traditional pieces sometimes get a fresh twist from our Belgian influences.”

In that regard, Fraboni is able to share his thoughts as to why traditional mountain music is so universal.

“It’s joyful, raw, and straight from the heart,” he muses. “Old-time sits at the root of so much popular American music around the world — bluegrass, country, blues, and more — so it naturally resonates with people everywhere.”

Hills of Belgium’s album can be found on Bandcamp.