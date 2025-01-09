Bluegrass Beyond Borders: Fat Moose is a Swedish reunion

Fat Moose’s handle may seem somewhat self-effacing, but for a band that hails from Sweden, it’s likely meant to be more descriptive than disparaging.

The band — Jens Koch (banjo, vocals), Jimmy Sunnebrandt (bass, vocals), Erik Igelström (mandolin, vocals), and Erik Lund (guitar, vocals) — make their home in Stockholm, with the exception of Sunnebrandt, who lives about two hours north in the town of Torsåker. According to Igelström, the band can trace its origins back several years when he, Sunnebrandt, and Koch, along with lead vocalist Christoffer Olsson and dobro player Tobias Strömberg, were in a band called G2, short for G2 Bluegrass Band. The band enjoyed a successful run between 2005 and 2016, and, for a time, toured the US while briefly based in Nashville.

“We parted ways in 2016 on the best of terms, with each of us pursuing different musical projects, often outside the bluegrass genre,” Igelström says. “About a year ago, Erik and Jens had the idea of starting a new band with the goal of playing at local venues in Stockholm. They reached out to me and Jimmy, and we quickly found a shared excitement for the project. What began as a fun way to play local gigs quickly grew beyond our expectations. Word spread, and soon we were invited to perform at festivals across Sweden and Denmark. Looking ahead, we’re excited to expand our reach to Norway and Finland this year, and who knows what will come next after that?”

Igelström describes the band’’ sound as traditional bluegrass. “We think bluegrass connoisseurs would agree,” he continued. “That said, we’re excited to see how our sound evolves as we begin writing and incorporating our own original material. Who knows where that journey will take us?”

Not surprisingly then, their influences are firmly etched in basic bluegrass, with Tony Rice, Sam Bush, J.D. Crowe, Del McCoury, and Earl Scruggs chief among the iconic figures that inspired them early on. “Those legends have profoundly shaped our sound and approach to the genre,” Igelström insists. “We also draw inspiration from modern bands and artists who continue to push the boundaries of bluegrass, among them, Sierra Hull, the Punch Brothers, and East Nash Grass.”

“Their work inspires us to embrace both tradition and innovation in our music.”

Fat Moose has only been active for about a year, and, as a result, haven’t had the opportunity to play widely up until now. “However, our journey is just getting started,” Igelström adds. “And so now, we’re looking forward to performing for more audiences in the near future.”

Nevertheless, individually Koch, Igelström, and Sunnebrandt did have an opportunity to participate with Dan Tyminski in a live performance known as Avicii gala, an event initiated by the late Swedish deejay and producer of the same name that took place in Stockholm in December 2023.

Igelström added that while they have yet to record, their live performances have been very well received. “People have shown an excitement for us playing music together, and to have a new group on the scene over here,” he said. “Of course, that’s fun, and it’s been nice to not only reconnect with old friends, but also to have new crowds, most of them new to bluegrass, at the local gigs we’ve played.”

He added that the group is mostly playing covers now, but they intend to start composing original material as things progress. “We’ve played a slew of traditional songs, some from the artists mentioned above,” he continued. “We mix them with some newer songs by bands like East Nash Grass, for example.”

He also has a theory as to why bluegrass music maintains such international appeal.

“Bluegrass is a friendly style of music and it’s easy for folks to get excited about it,” he maintains. “That’s especially true in a live context where acoustic craft is displayed, which is something the listener can relate to due to its authenticity. Perhaps they see it as a nice alternative to the mainstream sounds and the digital music that’s so widely popular today.”