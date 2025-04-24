Bluegrass Beyond Borders: Eric Shi brings bluegrass to China

Eric Shi hails from what one might consider the least likely place to find bluegrass music. He was raised in China’s Zhejiang Province, and he currently calls Dali in Yunnan Province home. After beginning his study of traditional three-finger bluegrass banjo in 2010 under the tutelage of Sab Watanabe, an accomplished Japanese musician, he had opportunity to meet Bill Keith three years later while Keith was on tour in Japan. His study of banjo methodology was further nurtured after that meeting. It was only two years after that — in 2015 to be exact — when he wrote his first Chinese banjo instructional book, which was published in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. In 2021, his second book was published and distributed in mainland China exclusively.

“Since 2015, my focus has been on teaching and promoting the banjo in China,” Shi says. “In 2020, I began uploading my banjo and bluegrass guitar performance videos on Chinese media platforms, as bluegrass guitar in particular began gaining significant attention. I also started regularly producing banjo cover videos for my YouTube channel. These days, I dedicate myself entirely to bluegrass music and banjo-related projects.”

Shi says he’s collaborated with many musicians over the years, but even so, he doesn’t maintain a permanent band. “Finding dedicated bluegrass musicians in China for long-term collaboration has been quite challenging,” he maintains. “Recently, I have started featuring my daughter in my bluegrass videos, and perhaps in the future, I will form a family bluegrass band, in which my son, daughter, and I are included.”

“My bluegrass foundation comes from my mentor, Sab Watanabe, who introduced me to traditional bluegrass styles, including the playing popularized by Earl Scruggs,” Shi continues. “Over time, I developed a style influenced by John Hartford, blending traditional bluegrass techniques with country and other genres. My approach combines traditional bluegrass picking with an East Asian aesthetic.”

He goes on to list Watanabe, Hartford, Bill Keith, and Jens Kruger as primary influences, saying of the latter, “He inspired me by demonstrating that the banjo can transcend bluegrass and adapt to almost any musical style, which was incredibly exciting for me.”

Although Shi says he’s yet to tour or play the festival circuit, he notes that he’s had certain performance opportunities in China, mainly consisting of clubs and workshops. “The most notable musicians I have played with are Sab Watanabe and his band Bluegrass 45,” he adds.

“My instructional books have significantly contributed to raising awareness of bluegrass banjo in China,” he continues. “Many banjo enthusiasts have reached out to me after discovering my books and videos. My 2020 bluegrass guitar performance videos also generated discussions and helped introduce more people to bluegrass music, particularly in Shanghai, where there seems to be a growing interest.”

In addition, his performance videos can be found on YouTube.

“I mainly perform covers,” Shi explains. “I often select songs from country music. I rearrange them and adapt them into bluegrass style. This process allows me to challenge myself and develop my own musical style, rather than just imitating existing bluegrass music. I also enjoy rearranging any kind of classic English language songs into a bluegrass style, as inspired by Jens Kruger.”

So too, at this point in his career, Shi says he’s able not only to reflect on all he’s accomplished, but also to offer insight into why and how bluegrass has made such an indelible overall impression worldwide.

“Initially, I was drawn to the banjo’s traditional three-finger bluegrass sound,” he reflects. “But as I explored further, I discovered the unique tonal beauty of all bluegrass instruments. While I primarily play the banjo and guitar, I also love listening to instruments like the mandolin and fiddle — especially Sierra Hull’s mandolin playing, which made me a huge fan of hers.”

He adds, “I believe many people will naturally be drawn to at least one bluegrass instrument if given the chance to hear it. Plus, the recent rise of young bluegrass stars such as Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, and Sierra Hull has helped bring bluegrass music to a new generation. I feel fortunate to be part of this vibrant era of bluegrass.”