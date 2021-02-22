Bluegrass babies delivered by The Hinson Girls

The bluegrass world gained two new little boys recently when two of The Hinson Girls gave birth nearly two weeks apart. Oldest sibling, Kristin Hinson Kunde and husband, Nate, celebrated the birth of their third child, Luke Cohen Kunde, on January 30. Youngest sibling, Katelyn Hinson Robertson and husband, Buddy (of Flatt Lonesome), welcomed their first child, Dolton Wayne Robertson IV, on Valentines’ Day.

Cohen was born at 10:21 a.m., weighing 8 lbs 5 oz and measuring 20 inches in length. He joins big brother, Weston, who is three, and big sister, Lillian, who is one.

Proud mama, Kristin, who played guitar and sang with The Hinson Girls of Lancaster, SC, expressed, “My three children are gifts from the Lord. Life is crazy right now and it’s rare that we get a break, but I find so much joy in motherhood. My mom said it best: ‘Our hands are full, but they are full of blessings.’ Being a mom isn’t easy, but I give it my best every day and I go to sleep at night knowing that my kids are loved, not only by me but by their family and the large community surrounding them. I definitely couldn’t do this alone and, thankfully, I have a wonderful husband and so much support to help me while I try to raise my children in the best way I can.”

Dolton arrived at 1:00 p.m. on February 14, weighing 9 lbs 3 oz and measuring 20 ¾ inches long.

First-time mom, Katelyn, who played mandolin and sang with The Hinson Girls, and first-time dad, Buddy, who played guitar and sang with Flatt Lonesome, shared their excitement. “This little boy has changed our entire world! He’s the absolute best thing that has ever happened to us. There are no words to explain this kind of love.”

The remaining Hinson Girls, twins Melissa and Allison, met their significant others through bluegrass music as well. Melissa, bassist with the Hinson Girls, married Matthew Love, former banjo/guitarist with Darin & Brooke Aldridge. They have a one year old son named Wyatt. Ally, banjoist with the Hinsons, is engaged to Jacob Greer, guitarist with Sideline.

Congratulations all, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Cohen and Dolton!