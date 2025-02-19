Bluegrass art competition for Owensboro installation – $1,000 prize

The city of Owensboro, KY is making a big play to live up to its declaration as the Bluegrass Capital of the World, and has issued a call for artists interested in competing for a bluegrass art installation just across from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

The installation will be a large, six-panel mural which will be hung outside on Frederica Street, measuring 73 feet wide, and 16 feet tall. Each artist whose work is accepted for this display about the history and roots of bluegrass music will receive a prize of $1,000. The individual panels will be approximately 6′ x 10′, but artist submissions need only fit those dimensions, as they will be upsized and professionally reproduced before going up.

This competition is being sponsored by the Owensboro Chamber Young Professionals in conjunction with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the Bluegrass Music (Capital) Initiative, the City of Owensboro, and OWB Downtown, LLC.

Submissions are being accepted now through March 14, after which eight finalists will be announced. Those eight will each receive a $1,000 prize, allowing the installation to rotate among the various images.

The following criteria have been announced for the submissions:

Must reflect the history and roots of bluegrass music with artists encouraged to dive deeper into the rich history of this genre.

Must be original, non-previously copyrighted artwork specific to this project of the person(s), places or things named on the entry form

No political, social statements or influences

Represent a pro-bluegrass music message

Happy, uplifting, inspiring, and colorful in nature

No advertisements, logos, or copyrighted images

Universal appeal – accepted and loved

Neon, fluorescent, or reflective type colors are discouraged

Keep the piece relevant to the history, roots, and diversity of bluegrass music, and to the City of Owensboro’s values, culture, and people

And the responsibilities of the submitting artists are announced as:

Grants permission for artwork to be displayed on the Bluegrass Music History and Roots Six-Panel Wall Mural for the duration of the project.

In the event that the artwork is selected, the artist agrees to collaborate with the representatives of the Bluegrass Music History and Roots Six-Panel Wall Mural Selection Committee for any necessary adjustments or modifications required for public display.

Agrees that the artwork will be used solely for the purposes of the Bluegrass Music History and Roots Six-Panel Wall Mural project and may be photographed or used for promotional materials related to the project.

Acknowledges that the selection of artwork for display is at the discretion of the Bluegrass Music History and Roots Six-Panel Wall Mural Selection Committee, including representatives of CYP, the Bluegrass Music (Capital) Initiative, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the City of Owensboro and OWB Downtown, LLC. Their decision will be final.

Understands that funds for the project are being sponsored by the Bluegrass Music (Capital) Initiative and if the artwork is selected as a finalist, the artists will be awarded $1,000 once completed.

A submitting artist is allowed to send in multiple sketches of their concept for a panel, and the committee will consider up to three concepts for each artist. No monies will be distributed until a finished, full color piece is received by the committee.

Further details and a submission form can be found online.