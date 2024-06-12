Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Distillery

The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) – photo © Laci Mack

The Holler, at the Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN, was the place to be on June 7 when Dan Tyminski, Shawn Lane, Ron Stewart, Jeff Partin, Matt Flake, and Aaron Ramsey assembled as The Bluegrass Allstars for a star-studded live show. It was the third in a series of special, free bluegrass shows at The Holler this summer, all provided by Ole Smoky’s legal moonshine brand.

Still to come are:

  • July 27 – David Parmley Band
  • August 9 – Appalachian Road Show
  • August 16 – Larry Stephenson Band 

Laci Mack shared this terrific gallery of images from the show. Thanks Laci!

The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Dan Tyminski with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Jeff Partin with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Jeff Partin and Matt Flake with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Matt Flake with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Dan Tyminski and Ron Stewart with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Shawn Lane, Ron Stewart, and Dan Tyminski with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Shawn Lane with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Shawn Lane, Ron Stewart, and Dan Tyminski with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Matt Flake with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Jeff Partin with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Ron Stewart with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Shawn Lane with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Ron Stewart with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Jeff Partin with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Aaron Ramsey with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Shawn Lane, Jeff Partin, Matt Flake, and Dan Tyminski with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Jeff Partin with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Mason Zink sings with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Ron Stewart with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Dan Tyminski with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Mason Zink sings with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Mason Zink sings with The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack
The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) - photo © Laci Mack

About the Author

Laci Mack

Laci Mack is a songwriter who found her passion for photojournalism in the bluegrass community. As a native of East Tennessee, Laci grew up playing bluegrass music and now passes on her love for the genre to her two children. With a passion for supporting artists, she started photo documenting the East Tennessee music scene. This led to working with Pluck It! Music Brand as their Marketing Director. This role allows her to work at music festivals nationwide selling the brand's bluegrass-themed merchandise while capturing photos of the artists performing. Some achievements including album covers such as Carley Arrowood and Dave Adkins. Check out www.PluckItMusicBrand.com for more info.

