Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Distillery

The Bluegrass Allstars at Ole Smoky Moonshine (6/7/24) – photo © Laci Mack

The Holler, at the Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN, was the place to be on June 7 when Dan Tyminski, Shawn Lane, Ron Stewart, Jeff Partin, Matt Flake, and Aaron Ramsey assembled as The Bluegrass Allstars for a star-studded live show. It was the third in a series of special, free bluegrass shows at The Holler this summer, all provided by Ole Smoky’s legal moonshine brand.

Still to come are:

July 27 – David Parmley Band

August 9 – Appalachian Road Show

August 16 – Larry Stephenson Band

Laci Mack shared this terrific gallery of images from the show. Thanks Laci!