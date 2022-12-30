Bluegrass 2022 closes out the year with Gold Rush

Pinecastle Records has released another single from their instrumental tour de force project, Bluegrass 2022, headed up by banjo wizard Scott Vestal. Scott has turned out these records from his studio, Digital Underground, for years, assisted by fellow Nashville super pickers.

For 2022, the lineup was Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Randy Kohrs on reso-guitar, Jonah Horton on mandolin, and Byron House on bass.

This week’s single is Gold Rush, a classic Bill Monroe fiddle tune from 1968. Initially recorded by Monroe as The Gold Rush, the shortened name has stuck as the tune has become a jam standard.

Listening to this new version, one wonders whether Monroe and Byron Berline had any notion when they wrote this tune that, two generations hence, there would be such virtuosic bluegrass pickers around to give new life to this fairly straightforward melody. In any event, here we are, and here they are.

Have a listen…

Woof!

Gold Rush, and the complete Bluegrass 2022 album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.