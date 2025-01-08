Bluefield Mountain Wind from Greg Blake, with Tim & Mollie O’Brien

Soulful bluegrass vocalist Greg Blake has a lovely new song to start this new year, a ballad about a West Virginia boy who misses those hills of home.

Bluefield Mountain Wind, written by Mark “Brink” Brinkman and David Stewart, unites Blake, a native West Virginian, with a pair of displaced Mountain Staters joining him on harmony vocals in Tim and Mollie O’Brien.

Greg makes his living these days as guitarist with Special Consensus, but continues to release music on his own. This latest extolls the beauty and tranquility of the mountainous region where western Virginia and West Virginia share a border. The song’s narrator recalls the happy time when he lived along that line, and asks that his body be brought there when he dies.

He recorded it with a group of Nashville superpickers: Andy Leftwich on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle; Scott Vestal on banjo; Josh Swift on reso-guitar; and Darin Vincent on bass.

Check it out…

Bluefield Mountain Wind is available now on Turnberry Records from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct and Get It Played.