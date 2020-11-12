Blueberry Bluegrass Festival offers 20 workshops in 20 weeks

Skip to content
The folks at the
Blueberry Bluegrass Festival in Alberta have come up with a wonderful way to share the music through the dark winter months ahead.
They are holding a series of Thursday night workshops called
20 Workshops in 20 Weeks. Each week one or another noted bluegrass musician will present a seminar on their instrument or skill, including a number of prominent grassers, with a two week break over Christmas and New Years.
Best of all, it’s free online, at least for members of 15 Canadian bluegrass clubs, and anyone who makes at least a $15 donation to any of them. That’s right… one donation gets you all the workshops. Blueberry’s intention with this project is to ensure that the clubs and venues who have been unable to offer live music during the COVID-19 restrictions can stay afloat until such time as life can return to normal.
20 Workshops in 20 Weeks launched on November 5 with a Kenny Smith guitar class. Tonight is week two, featuring a Tristan Scroggins mandolin workshop. It begins at 7:00 p.m. (MST), and printed materials for the class can be downloaded online.
Other workshops scheduled to run over the winter include:
November 19 – Johnny & Jeanette Williams, harmony singing
November 26 – Calvin Vollrath, fiddle
December 3 – Rob Ickes, reso-guitar
December 10 – Tim Stafford, guitar
December 17 – Martha Spencer, clawhammer banjo
January 7 – Kristin Scott Benson, bluegrass banjo
January 14 – Calvin Vollrath, guitar backup for fiddle
January 28 – Wayne Benson, mandolin
February 4 – Jake Workman, guitar
February 11 – Shawn Lane, mandolin
February 18 – Louisa Branscomb, songwriting
February 25 – Hunter Berry, fiddle
March 4 – Kris Truelsen – old time guitar
March 11 – Darin & Brooke Aldridge, vocals and harmony singing
Date TBA – Missy Raines, bass
You can find all the details, as well as links to the clubs where you can join or make a donation, at the
Blueberry Bluegrass Festival web site.
