Blue Water video drops for Pitney Meyer

Pitney Meyer, the collaborative project of country artist Mo Pitney and banjo player John Meyer, has a music video today for their latest single, Blue Water, ahead of the release of their Cherokee Pioneer album in April.

Though Mo may be known more these days for his country hits, he grew up in bluegrass, performing in his family band, just as John did with his. Close friends, these two spent many months writing new music to capture what they both love about the bluegrass genre, which they have now recorded in the old school manner, tracking live to analog tape in an old wooden cabin.

Pitney shared his delight with the music they’ve made.

“My first introduction to being overjoyed with music is with bluegrass. Jimmy Martin, Tony Rice, Larry Sparks, Del McCoury. Now, it’s like the best of all worlds with John and I being able to come out here and have songs that we’ve written, stories that mean something to us, but sounds like the old joyful, child-like bluegrass that we grew up loving.”

Blue Water recalls the many lovely ballads recorded by The Osborne Brothers in their hey day, with heartfelt harmony singing and a message of tranquility that is deeply reassuring.

Written by Mo and John, Meyer takes the lead vocal with Pitney on tenor, and Blake Pitney singing baritone. Jenee Fleenor is on fiddle, Nate Burie on mandolin, and Blake Pitney on bass.

This song is a triumph of everything these two men set out to accomplish. Have a look/listen in the accompanying music video for Blue Water, which was shot during the actual tracking of this cut. It’s an instant classic.

Blue Water is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the full Cherokee Pioneer album, due April 18 on Curb Records, are likewise enabled.

Radio programmers are invited to contact East Public Relations to obtain an airplay copy.