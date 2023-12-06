Blue Ridge Fiddle Camp with Casey Driessen in 2024

Mountain Song Productions and Brevard Music Center, who produce the annual Blue Ridge Banjo Camp with Béla Fleck, and the Blue Ridge Guitar Camp with Bryan Sutton, have announced a third offering for next year with the debut of the Blue Ridge Fiddle Camp with Casey Driessen, running August 22-25 in Brevard, NC.

Like the two previous camps they have designed, this one is meant for fiddlers and students who want more than just a few new licks or tunes from a workshop experience. Driessen has put together a faculty and a vision for players who want to tackle some new experiences and take their music to the next level.

He says that this perspective is one that guides his playing, because he’s seen how opening yourself up to new things leads to the fastest growth.

“I’ve always been drawn to musicians with different approaches, regardless of whether they played the fiddle. This same curiosity and search for inspiration has led to my love of travel and immersion in other cultures. And from my many years at camps as a student and instructor, I’ve had so many fond memories and profound moments. It’s this sense of adventure, discovery, and community I hope to bring together at Blue Ridge Fiddle Camp to create something truly special.”

Teaching with Casey at the camp will be Darol Anger, Scott Tixier, and Tatiana Hargreaves, along with Zachary Brown for cello and bass, and Jamey Haddad for percussion.

They’ve made up this brief video to explain the concept.

Registration fees range from $1,950 for tuition and accommodations in a semi-private cabin, down to $1,375 for a commuter rate with meals. Spouses or parents can stay on site for $600, with meals included. There are a limited number of fully private cabins available, and interested parties are asked to contact the Brevard Music Center for those details.

Also like the banjo and guitar camps, not all who apply to attend the Blue Ridge Fiddle Camp will be guaranteed a spot. Casey and his fellow faculty members will examine the submission videos that are part of the application process and determine whether what they have planned is likely to be a good fit for you.

Fiddlers from the intermediate student to professional level are the ones most to likely to be accepted.

Full details and an online application can be found on their web site.