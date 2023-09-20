Blue Mountain – debut single from Addie Levy

Addie Levy is a new bluegrass artist on the national scene, having just released her debut single, Blue Mountain.

A talented young singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist now living in Nashville, Levy grew up in the Appalachian region of southwestern Virginia where she honed her skills as a youngster starting at age 10. Addie formed her own band as a teen, Gate 10, and is now launching a solo career with this first cut from an upcoming album.

Blue Mountain is her original composition, with support in the studio from Trey Hensley on guitar, Carson Peters on fiddle, Clay Russell on banjo, and Dylan Crawford on drums. Levy handles the mandolin and bass, and lead vocals.

The song tells of that feeling of nostalgia, and past relationships, when revisiting old stomping grounds.

Levy says that she wanted to kindle that classic bluegrass combination of spirited music with lonesome sentiments.

“I aimed for a song that captures regret yet carries an uplifting energy. The production strikes a balance between timeless tones and dynamic rhythms.”

Have a listen…

Blue Mountain is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.