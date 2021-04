Blue Highway on Mountain Stage in encore presentation this weekend

Good news for Blue Highway fans!

The band’s landmark 2012 appearance on Mountain Stage, West Virginia Public broadcasting’s flagship program, is set to rerun this weekend on the dozens of NPR affiliates that carry the program all over the US. Running now for more than 30 years with original host Larry Groce, Mountain Stage has become one of the most popular folk music radio programs in the country.

We recall how excited the Blue Highway boys were to perform on the show back then, as it was one they had been working on for some time. They all felt like it was a special day for them, and are delighted that it will air again this weekend.

The show features the original edition of the group, with Tim Stafford on guitar, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Wayne Taylor on bass, Shawn Lane on mandolin, and Jason Burleson on banjo.

Mountain Stage airs at different times and on different days according to the individual affiliates’ scheduling, so be sure to check your local NPR station’s programming guide, or consult the affiliate list on the Mountain Stage web site. Most affiliates also offer online listening during the broadcast time. The show will be released on Friday, so it should run on your local channel starting that day.

Previous shows are archived online in podcast format, so you can always have a look there for any of your favorite bluegrass, folk, old time, or Americana artists who have appeared on the program.