With over 125 songs having been recorded by everyone from Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out to the Larry Stephenson Band, New Hampshire native Rick Lang has become one of bluegrass music’s most prolific songwriters. Blue Collar Gospel: From the Pen of Rick Lang on Billy Blue Records is the follow up to 2018’s Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout. Following the same formula as the previous release, this project features Lang’s compositions performed by numerous artists in the bluegrass and gospel genres.

The title track, Blue Collar Gospel, is performed by the album’s producer, Jerry Salley, along with the legendary Oak Ridge Boys. Cowritten by Lang and Salley, this song tells a wonderful story about an honest working man who heeds the call to preach God’s word. This track is somewhat bittersweet as it features tenor vocals from Joe Bonsall in one of his final recorded performances. As with all eleven songs on this project, the instrumental ensemble consists of Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin and resonator guitar, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Jeff Partin on bass.

Old Rugged Me by Lang, Mike Richards, and Tim Webb, features Dave Adkins with Salley and Alecia Nugent. Telling the story of a man who takes a long journey to find his way to the Lord, Dave Adkins delivers a compelling performance on this track.

Just Beyond is one of the album’s ultimate highlights. Featuring Barry Abernathy with John Meador, Tim Raybon, and Bradley Walker, this song pairs four incredibly powerful vocalists, making for an unforgettable and emotional performance.

Everyday Blessings features Daryl Mosley and Jaelee Roberts. Cowritten with Mosley, this song talks of finding peace and joy in the simple pleasures that God gives us every day.

The Truth, The Light, The Way, featuring Darin and Brooke Aldridge, was cowritten with Jim and Lynna Woosley. With a catchy rhythmic groove, Darin and Brooke deliver a great message about who God is, and what He can do for us.

The closing track, On The Tips of Angels’ Wings, is especially intriguing. Cowritten with Becky Buller, this track featuring Alecia Nugent has commanding vocal harmony from Ben James and Jerry Salley. This performance in particular demonstrates the depth of James’ tenor vocals.

With eleven songs cowritten by a gifted songwriter, combined with first rate talent in the bluegrass realm, Blue Collar Gospel: From the Pen of Rick Lang is a release that shouldn’t be missed.