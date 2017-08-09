Blue Chip introduces a custom Russ Carson thumbpick blade shape

BlueChip Picks in Knoxville, TN has introduced a new thumbpick shape, based on the preferences of Russ Carson, banjo monster with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. This is the second modified blade shape the company has introduced, the first being for J.D. Crowe.

These picks are made with a stainless steel band that wraps around your thumb, and a blade shaped from their proprietary composite material that delivers a crisp, clean tone without the wear, scratchiness, or need for regular polishing associated with both natural and plastic picks. With the stainless steel being completely adjustable to your particular thumb shape, a perfect fit is a cinch.

BlueChip initially launched making flatpicks for guitar and mandolin players, which have been widely embraced across stylistic boundaries, by both electric and acoustic pickers. Calls for a thumbpick utilizing this material came right away from banjo and reso-guitar players, and now all these different pick shapes and types are being embraced by both pro and serious amateur players all over the world.

The company won’t reveal the exact composition of the composite material they have developed, but have applied for a patent for its use.

Carson had liked the BlueChips for their durability and tone, but had become accustomed to a different blade shape through years of use with a different pick. He took one of his preferred shaped picks, modified the blade slightly, and affixed it to a BlueChip band. He took it to Matt at BlueChip and they agreed to make this blade option available. In addition to the different shape, this blade is made of a thicker material, like what is used for their reso picks – .0060″ as opposed to .0050″ on the standard banjo picks.

The Carson blade option is so new that it isn’t even listed on the web store yet, but you can mention in the order options that you would prefer this blade shape when you place an order online. The BlueChip thumbpicks sell for $40 and are available online.

You can see the difference in shape between the standard and the Carson blade in the photo below.